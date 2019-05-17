“We’ve kind of had a carbon copy offensively,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “You really want to answer quick but we really didn’t challenge enough tonight. It felt very similar, both on the mound and offensively, for two days in a row.”

Auburn is batting .071 in the series including 0 of 14 with runners on base and 0 of 18 with two outs.

A day after managing two hits in a 7-1 loss to No. 20 LSU, AU had just two hits in a 5-1 loss Friday night as LSU clinched the series.

Auburn falls to 31-23 overall and 13-16 in the SEC while LSU improves to 34-21 and 17-12.

LSU starter Landon Marceaux (4-2), who came into the game with a 6.56 ERA, earned the win holding AU to a run on two hits. His 7.0 innings and seven strikeouts are both career highs for the freshman.

LSU got all the runs it needed in the fourth scoring four runs on five singles, including two infield singles, a walk, hit by pitch and wild pitch.

AU starter Jack Owen (4-2) took the loss. He allowed four runs on five hits in the fourth, but held LSU to just three hits in the other six innings. The 7.0 innings is Owen’s longest career outing in a conference game.

“I thought he was great,” Thompson said. “That inning we just couldn’t get out of it much like the fourth inning in game one. I thought Jack really settled himself and got us seven innings.”

Brooks Fuller allowed a run on one hit in the eighth.

AU’s lone run came in the fifth on Will Holland’s solo home run over the centerfield wall, his eighth of the season.

Weather permitting, the series at Alex Box Stadium will conclude Sunday at 2 p.m. CT on SECN+.