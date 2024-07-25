“Offensive line is pretty set, just need those young kids to provide more depth,” said Freeze.

Of the 16 scholarship linemen on AU’s current roster, only three remain from when Hugh Freeze took over the program 20 months ago.

AUBURN | Auburn returns three of five starters on the offensive line but the projected starters for this season have combined for 52 college starts.

The starting lineup coming out of spring included senior Percy Lewis, a Mississippi State transfer, at left tackle, senior Dillon Wade at left guard, sophomore Connor Lew at center, junior Jeremiah Wright at right guard and senior Izavion Miller at right tackle.

Freeze is looking for several other linemen to step up including redshirt freshman Tyler Johnson, who will compete with Lewis at left tackle and could also be the top backup at right tackle, and junior Tate Johnson, who could backup both guard positions and center.

Junior Jaden Muskrat also has experience as a starter and backup at guard and tackle.

“I think Jeremiah Wright has come lightyears from when we arrived,” said Freeze. “His maturity and I honestly didn’t realize he really was a D-lineman for the first year. I’m excited about him and obviously Connor Lew, I think is elite. Percy is going to have to play well along with Tyler Johnson at left tackle.

“We do have some flexibility moving D-Wade back out there and you’ve got Tate Johnson, who I think is going to be a great rotational guy inside and Too Tall is back of course. We’re excited and we’ve got some good young ones too – at a lot of positions, really. But how well will they play in Year 1? It’s very hard for me to predict that. I think we should be solid up front.”

Auburn begins fall camp Aug. 1.

PROJECTED OFFENSIVE DEPTH CHART