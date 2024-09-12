PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

O-line looking to get more physical

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | Two weeks in and one major injury, and Auburn’s offensive line is undergoing another shakeup.

The latest changes come after right tackle Izavion Miller injured his hip in a 21-14 loss to California.

The Tigers are expected to move Dillon Wade from left guard to right tackle, and Tate Johnson into the starting lineup at left guard.

Wright has found a home as Auburn's starting right guard.
After starting at left tackle last season, Wade moved to guard for the start of this season. Johnson has four career starts under his belt.

“It's going to work out good,” said starting right guard Jeremiah Wright. “Tate is a veteran guy who's gotten a lot of snaps and played a lot of ball, so he knows what he's doing.”

Left tackle remains unsettled with Tyler Johnson and Percy Lewis rotating at the position through the first two games.

The offensive line struggled against Cal allowing three sacks and 12 quarterback pressures while AU’s running backs combined for 78 yards on 14 carries.

"I want us to run the ball more. Be aggressive up front, move some people,” said Wright. “I kind of feel like we didn't move people like we should have … we came out against a tough team like Cal and didn't run the ball as much as I wanted to or the team wanted to.

“This week I feel like we'll run the ball more, be physical, knock people off the ball and just show people what we're capable of doing.”

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL25jMWRGM3ltWUFJP3NpPVZ2OTBBdnBHT2h3cm9yV0s/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

There are a lot of uncertainties on offense going into Saturday night’s game against New Mexico including the quarterback position where senior Payton Thorne threw four interceptions against the Bears.

Auburn has seven turnovers in the first two games.

“Everybody's got a chip on their shoulders,” said Wright. “Especially today, practice hard, go back over our corrections and learn from them. I know everybody is kind of disappointed with the outcome, but it's a lesson learned.

“Adversity came and now we know how to handle it.”

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2 or ESPNU.

PROJECTED OL DEPTH CHART

LEFT TACKLE

1. Tyler Johnson, RFr. -OR-

1. Percy Lewis, Sr.

3. Jaden Muskrat, Jr.

LEFT GUARD

1. Tate Johnson, Jr.

2. Bradyn Joiner, RFr.

CENTER

1. Connor Lew, So.

2. Dylan Senda, RFr.

RIGHT GUARD

1. Jeremiah Wright, Jr.

2. E.J. Harris, So.

3. DeAndre Carter, Fr.

RIGHT TACKLE

1. Dillon Wade, Sr.

2. Ronan Chambers, Sr.

