AUBURN | Two weeks in and one major injury, and Auburn’s offensive line is undergoing another shakeup. The latest changes come after right tackle Izavion Miller injured his hip in a 21-14 loss to California. The Tigers are expected to move Dillon Wade from left guard to right tackle, and Tate Johnson into the starting lineup at left guard.

Wright has found a home as Auburn's starting right guard. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

Advertisement

After starting at left tackle last season, Wade moved to guard for the start of this season. Johnson has four career starts under his belt. “It's going to work out good,” said starting right guard Jeremiah Wright. “Tate is a veteran guy who's gotten a lot of snaps and played a lot of ball, so he knows what he's doing.” Left tackle remains unsettled with Tyler Johnson and Percy Lewis rotating at the position through the first two games. The offensive line struggled against Cal allowing three sacks and 12 quarterback pressures while AU’s running backs combined for 78 yards on 14 carries. "I want us to run the ball more. Be aggressive up front, move some people,” said Wright. “I kind of feel like we didn't move people like we should have … we came out against a tough team like Cal and didn't run the ball as much as I wanted to or the team wanted to. “This week I feel like we'll run the ball more, be physical, knock people off the ball and just show people what we're capable of doing.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL25jMWRGM3ltWUFJP3NpPVZ2OTBBdnBHT2h3cm9yV0s/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==