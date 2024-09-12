O-line looking to get more physical
AUBURN | Two weeks in and one major injury, and Auburn’s offensive line is undergoing another shakeup.
The latest changes come after right tackle Izavion Miller injured his hip in a 21-14 loss to California.
The Tigers are expected to move Dillon Wade from left guard to right tackle, and Tate Johnson into the starting lineup at left guard.
After starting at left tackle last season, Wade moved to guard for the start of this season. Johnson has four career starts under his belt.
“It's going to work out good,” said starting right guard Jeremiah Wright. “Tate is a veteran guy who's gotten a lot of snaps and played a lot of ball, so he knows what he's doing.”
Left tackle remains unsettled with Tyler Johnson and Percy Lewis rotating at the position through the first two games.
The offensive line struggled against Cal allowing three sacks and 12 quarterback pressures while AU’s running backs combined for 78 yards on 14 carries.
"I want us to run the ball more. Be aggressive up front, move some people,” said Wright. “I kind of feel like we didn't move people like we should have … we came out against a tough team like Cal and didn't run the ball as much as I wanted to or the team wanted to.
“This week I feel like we'll run the ball more, be physical, knock people off the ball and just show people what we're capable of doing.”
There are a lot of uncertainties on offense going into Saturday night’s game against New Mexico including the quarterback position where senior Payton Thorne threw four interceptions against the Bears.
Auburn has seven turnovers in the first two games.
“Everybody's got a chip on their shoulders,” said Wright. “Especially today, practice hard, go back over our corrections and learn from them. I know everybody is kind of disappointed with the outcome, but it's a lesson learned.
“Adversity came and now we know how to handle it.”
Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2 or ESPNU.
PROJECTED OL DEPTH CHART
LEFT TACKLE
1. Tyler Johnson, RFr. -OR-
1. Percy Lewis, Sr.
3. Jaden Muskrat, Jr.
LEFT GUARD
1. Tate Johnson, Jr.
2. Bradyn Joiner, RFr.
CENTER
1. Connor Lew, So.
2. Dylan Senda, RFr.
RIGHT GUARD
1. Jeremiah Wright, Jr.
2. E.J. Harris, So.
3. DeAndre Carter, Fr.
RIGHT TACKLE
1. Dillon Wade, Sr.
2. Ronan Chambers, Sr.