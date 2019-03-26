OL: Same starters but 'completely different'
AUBURN | The improvement was obvious at the end of last season and Gus Malzahn sees even more this spring.
Auburn’s offensive line, with its five returning senior starters, is taking a big step forward in year two under coach J.B. Grimes.
“It’s completely different,” said Malzahn, Auburn’s seventh-year head coach. “They’re a more mature group. They understand playing together. I’ve said this before, it takes time. And, even though they had some growing pains last year, I really felt good about the way they finished the season.
“They’re a more confident group. You can make a lot more adjustments. You can accelerate your installs up front, and everything that goes with it. So, feeling really good about where that first five is.”
The group has come a long way since the first half of last season, which saw them struggle in pass protection and creating gaps for the running backs. Mike Horton, who returns as the starting right guard, admits it was a frustrating time, but also something they can build on and use as motivation.
“A lot of the blame was placed on us last year,” Horton said. “I definitely feel like we’ve got a chip on our shoulder.”
There were a lot of reasons for those early struggles. Auburn had to replace four starters from 2017 and had to adjust to the technique-heavy coaching style of Grimes. It took time but the improvement really started to show in November against talented defensive fronts like Georgia and Alabama, and in the bowl game against Purdue in which the offense put up 586 yards and an SEC bowl record 63 points.
“Last year at this time it was kind of a grind getting back to Coach Grimes’ ways,” said Kaleb Kim, who returns as the starting center. “Obviously last year we were in a different situation trying to figure out who’s who. This year I think we have a little better idea and we’re able to get some things rolling.
“Coach Grimes will tell you we’re a world ahead of where we were at this time last year,” he added. “We’re all feeling pretty good about it. We have a lot of chemistry going between all five of us. We all feel like we’re making some really good strides.”
And that year of experience under Grimes is paying big dividends this spring as the No. 1 group continues to build on its successes at the end of last season.
“There’s nothing like experience. Nothing like experience, especially working beside someone, being able to make calls, not blowing your mind if they line up and they move in a different deal, or move right before the ball,” Malzahn said. “You can trust your technique and your communication and trust the guy beside you — that’s so important up front.
“And that’s what you’re seeing, a more confident group. Our offense starts up front. And if you can be solid up front then it kind of goes back and you have a chance to be more successful.”
Auburn, which held the fifth of 15 spring practices Monday afternoon, will return to the practice fields Wednesday. The A-Day game will be April 13 at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.