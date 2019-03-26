AUBURN | The improvement was obvious at the end of last season and Gus Malzahn sees even more this spring. Auburn’s offensive line, with its five returning senior starters, is taking a big step forward in year two under coach J.B. Grimes.

“It’s completely different,” said Malzahn, Auburn’s seventh-year head coach. “They’re a more mature group. They understand playing together. I’ve said this before, it takes time. And, even though they had some growing pains last year, I really felt good about the way they finished the season.

“They’re a more confident group. You can make a lot more adjustments. You can accelerate your installs up front, and everything that goes with it. So, feeling really good about where that first five is.”

Jack Driscoll and Kaleb Kim work against Marlon Davidson this spring. Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics

The group has come a long way since the first half of last season, which saw them struggle in pass protection and creating gaps for the running backs. Mike Horton, who returns as the starting right guard, admits it was a frustrating time, but also something they can build on and use as motivation. “A lot of the blame was placed on us last year,” Horton said. “I definitely feel like we’ve got a chip on our shoulder.” There were a lot of reasons for those early struggles. Auburn had to replace four starters from 2017 and had to adjust to the technique-heavy coaching style of Grimes. It took time but the improvement really started to show in November against talented defensive fronts like Georgia and Alabama, and in the bowl game against Purdue in which the offense put up 586 yards and an SEC bowl record 63 points. “Last year at this time it was kind of a grind getting back to Coach Grimes’ ways,” said Kaleb Kim, who returns as the starting center. “Obviously last year we were in a different situation trying to figure out who’s who. This year I think we have a little better idea and we’re able to get some things rolling. “Coach Grimes will tell you we’re a world ahead of where we were at this time last year,” he added. “We’re all feeling pretty good about it. We have a lot of chemistry going between all five of us. We all feel like we’re making some really good strides.”