AuburnSports - NSD Signee Profiles

Auburn on Wednesday added six signees to its 2021 class. The group included two defensive backs, a linebacker, a transfer defensive end, an offensive tackle and a wide receiver. A breakdown of the six signees and what coach Bryan Harsin had to say about each.

STATS: Talented two-sport contributor from a championship program … first team Class 3A all-state for Coach Teddy Dyess at Magee High … recorded 52 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 INT and caught 44 passes for 606 yards and seven scores as a senior, helping the Trojans to an 11-0 record and the state title … first team Class 3A all-state and all-Division 8-3A … Bernard Blackwell North-South All-Star Game … 24/7 ranks him among the top 40 overall prospects in Mississippi … also a baseball letterman. HARSIN: "So, a guy you watch on film. Hard hitter, plays hard, physical, a guy that’s had some very good stats. You can see the potential of his development and get to know him. A guy that handles his business and is very focused and determined. Great family, great support system. We’re excited about him coming in here, alright, being in that defensive backfield for us."

STATS: Speedy receiving target who excelled on both sides of the ball for the Lehigh Lightning … 28 receptions for 690 yards with 9 TD catches and 290 rushing yards with 6 TD runs plus 7 INT, an INT and PR score as a senior for Coach James Chaney … second-team all-Florida … Rotary South All-Star Classic … News-Press all-area … one of the top 60 overall prospects in Florida by 24/7, ESPN, Rivals, PrepStar … No. 14 athlete nationally by 24/7 … district and regional sprint champion. HARSIN: "Never wavered, one time, even through the coaching change. High energy, fun to talk to. Great energy on the phone, zooms, things like that. And a great player. Great hands, great speed and a guy that has just been a pleasure to be recruiting during this time and I think has helped us. A guy that loves Auburn, wants to be here, wants to be a part of this family."

STATS: Productive defender with great versatility … scored six touchdowns, three on returns, as a senior for Coach James Thompson and the Carver High Wolverines … also recorded 54 tackles, four interceptions … Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … Montgomery Advertiser all-metro … rated among the top 25 overall prospects in Alabama by 24/7 and ESPN …. also a basketball letterman helping the Wolverines to the 2019 Class 6A title game. HARSIN: "Juwon Gaston, from just down the road there. Juwon’s a competitor and did a great job his senior year – 96 tackles, five interceptions, seven kick returns for touchdowns, so a playmaker and football player. Really enjoyed getting to know him, enjoyed getting to know his mom through this process. He’s a guy that I know is going to come here and compete, give everything he’s got."

STATS: Earned 2020 third-team all-Big Ten honors at Northwestern, where he played in 18 games, recording 25 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 2 FF from 2019-20 … career sack leader at Asheville High, playing for Coach David Burdette … 56 tackles, 15 TFL, seven sacks as a senior … also caught 12 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns as a tight end ... WMAC all-conference … NC Shrine Bowl finalist … top 25 prospect in North Carolina by ESPN and 24/7... also a basketball letterman. HARSIN: "A graduate transfer here but a guy that’s all about the fit, the culture and things that we talked about here, his development, being part of this program and wanting to be here. He’s obviously had experience playing against Auburn. It was good to get to know him and his family. We’re looking forward to him being a guy on the edge for us that can provide that pass-rush. He’s a very good player, developed, will have his degree and has three years to come in here and be a part of this program."

STATS: Offensive line prospect with tremendous size, footwork and leverage … 62 career tackles, 9.0 TFL as a three-year contributor for Coach Brad Baker and the Rockingham County Cougars, who will play a spring schedule in 2021 … first team all-MidState 3A Conference and second team Greensboro News all-area … HSOT all-West … also a basketball letterman … 24/7, Rivals and ESPN ranks him among top 35 prospects in North Carolina. HARSIN: "This guy’s a big human being and has a great personality, a wonderful family, wanted to be here and a guy who, as Coach Friend and I watched, he’s a guy who will keep developing. His best football is ahead of him, and he’s a guy I really enjoyed in this process and just straightforward, good to get to know, and certainly a guy that’s going to come in here and help us in that offensive line room. And also a guy we can develop who is young and will continue to grow in our program."