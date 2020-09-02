AuburnSports - Notes from Auburn's return to practice Tuesday

Well, one day into Auburn's third week of fall camp, Malzahn achieved that goal. Auburn held practice Tuesday for the first time in a week after calling off four sessions last week .

When Gus Malzahn disclosed Sunday that 16 of his Tigers will be unavailable this week after positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing, the coach was asked what his biggest goal is for the slimmed-down roster this week.

Here are some quick notes, observations and context from Auburn's seventh practice of fall camp, which can be watched below.

The team has been providing footage of certain aspects of practice, however. Tuesday's snippets only totaled two minutes and 36 seconds, but AuburnSports.com was still able to glean some information from the behind-the-scenes shots.

As has been the case all preseason camp, the Tigers' practices are closed off to media members as to maximize safety and minimize exposure for Auburn players and staff.

• Running back Mark-Antony Richards, receivers Kobe Hudson and Ja'Varrius Johnson, and defensive back Ladarius Tennison all worked at punt-return drills with incumbent return man Christian Tutt.

• Richards and Johnson are both fully recovered from injuries that held them out of their true freshman seasons. Richards, a former 4-star tailback in the 2019 class, has been receiving rave reviews from his teammates and coaches since the start of camp as a player that could make a big impact on the offense and compete for touches as one of the team's top 'backs.

• Hudson and Tennison, two of Auburn's top prospects in the 2020 class, both have the athleticism and speed to make lightning on returns.

• Tutt held the nation's No. 7 punt-return average last season and shouldn't be in danger of losing his starting role. Auburn is replacing his backup, though, after receiver Will Hastings graduated.

• The fact that Bo Nix is seen throwing is significant only because it means he's not one of the 16 players currently quarantining. Malzahn has briefed all of Auburn's backups that they'll be needed more than ever this season. But two-plus weeks without their starting quarterback would have put the Tigers behind in a big way.

• Receivers coach Kodi Burns can be heard telling his wideouts to make their turnarounds "more crisp" during some pass-catching drills. The receiver drills also provide a good look at Howard QB transfer Caylin Newton (jersey No. 23) catching balls.

• Junior Seth Williams, one of Auburn's best offensive players, looks as athletic as ever. Senior Eli Stove told reporters last week that Williams worked a lot on his body this offseason and is leading by example in Burns' room.

• "I told [Williams] before when he was a freshman he could lose weight," Stove said. "He could be way faster. He's doing good. He's probably doing the best out of all the receivers."

• Auburn special teams, tight ends and H-backs coach Larry Porter can be seen breaking down some blocking techniques with tight ends Brandon Frazier, Luke Deal and walk-on Flynn Driscoll.

• During Auburn's first scrimmage of fall camp two weeks ago, tight ends caught four passes out of 92 plays run by the offense. New offensive coordinator Chad Morris is expected to have Auburn utilizing tight ends in the passing game much more than years prior. Malzahn said Sunday that the offense could even feature formations with three tight ends on the field.

• Auburn defensive linemen worked on agility drills with coach Rodney Garner. The first four players to go through the drill — end Big Kat Bryant, edge rusher Derick Hall, and defensive tackles Tyrone Truesdell and Coynis Miller — could make up Auburn's starting four up front, with Miller likely competing with Daquan Newkirk for the second DT spot.

• D-line newcomers Marquis Burks and Zykeivous Walker also work in the drills. Malzahn and his players have said throughout camp that the freshman and transfers along the defensive line are well ahead of schedule in their preseason development and comfort in the system.

Auburn will hit the practice fields again Wednesday, Friday and Saturday this week, the last of which is slated to be the Tigers' second scrimmage of camp in the stadium. Players are now tested twice a week for COVID-19, on Thursday and Sunday.

Media will meet virtually with players Thursday and with Malzahn on Saturday following the scrimmage.

