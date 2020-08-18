AuburnSports - Notes from Auburn's first fall camp practice

Here are some quick notes and observations from Auburn's first full practice since December, which can be watched below.

Although media is not afforded its usual practice viewing windows this preseason to maximize the safety of Auburn's players and staff, the team did provide more than 7 minutes of footage from the Tigers' first day of fall camp.

Auburn is practicing football for what feels like the first time in an eternity.

• Bo Nix looks bigger. He said after the Outback Bowl one of his biggest offseason goals was to gain muscle and get stronger, and that he was looking forward to a full offseason with AU's strength program after his true freshman year. According to the roster, Nix put on 6 pounds since last season. Reporters will speak with the Tigers' QB1 Tuesday afternoon.

• A handful of others from Auburn's QB room can be seen working behind Nix — junior Cord Sandberg, Bowling Green transfer Grant Loy, freshman Chayil Garnett, freshman walk-on Sawyer Pate and RS freshman walk-on Trey Lindsey.

• During some indoor offensive drills, sophomore running back D.J. Williams can be seen in an orange, non-contact jersey. Four-star Tank Bigsby is next to him and looks more like an established SEC tailback than a true freshman.

• An offensive line grouping can be seen working with Nix — Brodarious Hamm at right tackle, Keiondre Jones at right guard, Nick Brahms at center, Tashawn Manning at left guard and Brandon Council at left tackle. New O-line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. stops the drill a few times to give the left side of the line some instruction. Junior Shaun Shivers was in the backfield with Nix during the drills.

• Redshirt junior Austin Troxell moves well in blocking drills. Gus Malzahn said Monday that Troxell will be a definite contender for the left tackle job.

• Redshirt freshman running back Mark-Antony Richards' pass-catching ability was being utilized, as he caught balls on an angle route and a wheel route against Auburn's linebackers. After a leg injury last year, the former 4-star athlete wasn't wearing anything restrictive on his person, and looked quick moving down the sideline.

• Senior linebacker K.J. Britt stayed in the middle during a drill, while a variety of other linebackers — rotation players and reserves — worked around him. Britt can be seen giving instruction to the defenders while they work one-on-one against running backs catching out of the backfield.