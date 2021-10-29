Observations and takeaways from Auburn's intrasquad scrimmage

Bruce Pearl and Auburn started a new tradition on Friday night with the Orange-Blue scrimmage taking place inside of Auburn Arena. Directly after the volleyball game, Auburn basketball hosted a dunk contest and then an intrasquad scrimmage for fans to get a first look at Auburn basketball this year. The Orange team was Auburn's scholarship players. The Blue team was the walk-ons and Stretch Akingbola and Dylan Cardwell alternating as their center. Observations from the scrimmage:

Wendell Green during Auburn's Orange-Blue scrimmage. (via Auburn Basketball on Twitter)

Wendell Green can take over I said it all summer long. Eastern Kentucky point guard transfer Wendell Green Jr. can take over games. He showcased a little bit of that on Friday. He ended the scrimmage with 13 points, two assists and a rebound while shooting 4-of-8 from the floor and 2-of-4 from deep. His threes we're from way downtown and he's not going to shy away from them. He's also not going to shy away from the big moment. With the shot clock winding down or a buzzer-beater needed, Green will take a lot of those shots. He'll make his fair share of them, too.

Jabari Smith's mid-range game is nearly unstoppable When Jabari Smith backs someone down in the paint or around the free throw line, bet on him to turn around and fade away. Bet on him to hit it, too. Smith is the rare exception for Auburn. Pearl and co like to shoot a lot inside and from three. Not a lot of midrange. That'll change with Smith who should have the green light from anywhere on the court. He might not average 20+ a night, but he's going to be one of, if not the best shooter on this team and a big part of the offense.

Walker Kessler thrives in the fastbreak Rarely do you find a 7'1" center that likes to play outside. Well, Kessler is an exception to that. He's also an exception to playing fast. Kessler loves to play in the fastbreak and he thrives in it. During one play of Auburn's scrimmage, Kessler trailed Green who bounced it off the backboard and Kessler slammed it home to finish off the alley-oop. Kessler is not bad in the halfcourt offense by any means, but he's going to make a living off trailing guards and cleaning up in the fastbreak.

Mike Whitmore can play Walk-on Mike Whitmore stole the show on Friday with 12 points, shooting 4-of-5 from three and knocking down a fadeaway buzzer-beating three to end the scrimmage. His height is a weakness. Auburn has him listed at 5'10". If he's 5'10", I'm 7'0" (I'm really 6'1"). But if Auburn were to get in a pinch, he realistically could play. Green and Zep Jasper are the two point guards with KD Johnson as another option. Preston Cook is also an option, but Whitmore proved he can play, too.

Auburn's ready to play someone else Bruce Pearl said after the scrimmage that he could tell the players were ready to play someone else. "Sloppy and not a lot of purpose," as Pearl described it. What should come as a positive, though, was how Auburn played against UAB in the closed scrimmage last weekend. Pearl said it was clear they were motivated and ready to play someone else and it showed. Expect to see a fired-up Auburn team next Friday in the exhibition game against Southern Indiana.

Unofficial Stats: Wendell Green 13 points, 4/8 FG, 2/4 3FG, 2 assists, 1 rebound, 1 steal, 2 TOs Mike Whitmore: 12 points, 4/5 3FG Zep Jasper: 7 points, 3/6 FG, 1/2 3FG KD Johnson: 0 points, 0/2 FG, 1 rebound Devan Cambridge: 0 points, 0/1 3FG, 1 block Chris Moore: 2 points, 1/1 FG, 1 rebound, 1 steal, 1 TO, 1 foul Jabari Smith: 9 points, 3/4 FG, 6 rebounds, 2 assists Jaylin Williams: 3 points, 1/2 FG, 3 rebounds, 1 block, 1 TO Walker Kessler: 8 points, 2/3 FG, 1/2 3FG, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 steal Dylan Cardwell: 5 points, 2/3 FG, 6 rebounds Stretch Akingbola: 3 points, 1/1 FG, 2 rebounds