The junior right-hander is expected to throw a bullpen Thursday and then throw against live batters Monday as he works to regain the feel for his pitches and his confidence.

Gonzalez, who missed most of last season after undergoing shoulder surgery, was knocked around by UConn last Saturday giving up six runs in 0.2 innings.

AUBURN | It’s back to the drawing board for Joseph Gonzalez after one of the worst starts of his career.

First pitch for Friday’s game has been moved to 11:30 a.m. CT due to expected inclement weather moving into Auburn in the afternoon. AU junior right-hander Chase Allsup (1-0, 4.50 ERA) is scheduled to face junior right-hander Jacob Weaver (1-0, 6.32).

“(Christian) Herberholz is one of the likely candidates but we’re expecting great competition. We may need him before we get to Sunday,” said Thompson.

With Gonzalez out for this weekend’s series against Austin Peay, Carson Myers will move up his start to Saturday and Auburn will be TBA Sunday.

“We’ll do that Monday night and make that determination of what his plan will be for the next week. The box that’s still positive is we think he’s healthy,” said Thompson.

Thompson said he has a one-week plan that started Monday with Gonzalez working on force plates and throwing med balls. They’ll reassess his progress a week later.

“We think some of that delay in rotation, some of that shortening of stride is due to a pitcher trying to come back. We’re starting from the ground up.”

“We’re trying to build Joseph up. And now we think the best way to build him up is for him to miss a start,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “He was all out of sync. It’s one thing for it to take the arm a little time to get back, but the command is not the Jospeh that we know.

ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT: Thompson is pleased with Auburn’s play on defense while seeing other areas that still need to be shored up going into conference play next weekend. The Tigers stranded 27 baserunners and batted just .172 with runners in scoring position in the three-game series against UConn. Against Air Force Wednesday, Thompson said AU’s pitchers got to two-strike counts on 12 occasions but couldn’t finish off the batter.

“I’m positive in the belief on this team but more is going to be required moving forward if we want to be the team we think we can be and want to be and have to be to be competitive in this league,” said Thompson.

MORE BULLPEN WORK: In 36 total appearances this season, Auburn’s bullpen is 4-1 with a 3.44 ERA this season. Thompson is pleased with the group overall but wants to get more work for several of its veterans including Drew Nelson, who has yet to pitch this season, Cameron Keshock, who has made one appearance, and Zach Crotchfelt, who has made two.

“We think we have some more pieces that haven’t thrown yet,” said Thompson. “We’ve been spending a lot of time trying to keep them encouraged and not getting discouraged and to keep working and to be ready for their time.”

STRONG ARM OF RELIEF: The Tigers best reliever through the first 12 games has been John Armstrong. The junior right-hander hasn’t allowed a run in 8.0 innings over four appearances. He’s struck out seven, walked three and allowed just one hit. Armstrong has made 45 career appearances.

“To begin the year I did a few things mechanically and a lot of stuff in the offseason to prepare me for where i am right now,” said Armstrong. “That’s helped a lot with weight, movement, how I come set. Being comfortable on this team and around the guys has been a plus.”

INFIELD SHUFFLING: Deric Fabian started for the first time this season at second base against Air Force. Javon Hernandez, who has started nine games at second this season, missed the game due to an illness but is expected to be back this weekend. With Fabian at second, Gavin Miller started at third going 1 for 4 with an RBI. Fabian, who is hitting .324 with four home runs and 17 RBI, has earned a spot in the starting lineup regardless of position.

"Fabian has absolutely taken the reins and done it offensively and defensively,” said Thompson. “We’re going to ride that wave for as long as we can. We should be able to do that lineup that we did (Wednesday) in SEC play if we need to."

SHOWING HIS VERSATILITY: Left fielder Mason Maners, a Jacksonville State transfer, leads AU with a .350 average. He’s also hit two doubles, two triples, two home runs, stolen four bases and leads AU with five bunt hits. Maners said he enjoys being a versatile player on offense almost as much as spending his senior year at Auburn.

“It’s definitely exceeded all my expectations,” said Maners. “It’s always been my dream to come here and play at Auburn. It’s kind of just been surreal from the moment I got on campus getting to wear an Auburn jersey. It’s just been a blast all the way around.”

SETTING THE TABLE: Shortstop Cooper Weiss has been a menace since moving into the leadoff two weeks ago. He’s hitting .316 with three doubles, two home runs, leads AU with 12 walks and is tied for second nationally with 14 stolen bases. “I think he helps the guys coming right behind him get pitches to hit. Our offense runs so much better when he gets on base,” said Thompson.

QUICK-HITTERS: The Tigers have homered in 12 straight games to start the season, marking the longest season-opening home run streak since at least 1979 … Auburn is 32-for-35 in stolen bases this season, good for 11th in the country and third in the SEC. The team didn’t steal its 32nd base last year until Apr. 28 (42 games) … Auburn has scored at least four runs in every game this season and has a .734 winning percentage when scoring four or more runs under Thompson.

WARM-UP ACT: Austin Peay enters this weekend’s series at 10-2 on the season, which includes back-to-back wins at Mississippi State. It’s AU’s final non-conference weekend series before beginning SEC play at Vanderbilt next weekend. “You’re getting one of the hottest clubs in America coming in. They already have multiple SEC wins. They will create some issues,” said Thompson. “They have a flare, which is good. It’s going to help us get ready for competing in our league.”