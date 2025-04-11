Notebook: The five pitcher problem

AUBURN | It’s another big series for No. 9 Auburn this weekend hosting No. 3 LSU.
It’s Auburn’s seventh top 25 opponent of the season and fourth in the top 10. LSU enters the series 31-3 overall and 10-2 in the SEC. LSU is second in the league in hitting with a .328 average and fourth with a 3.40 ERA.
“Just an amazing baseball team,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “I think we’re getting used to it. I’d love to get our 10th win against the top 25 and stay on the positive side.
“I keep selling to our team the opportunities that we have. We’re trying to keep continually proving to ourselves that we belong in the middle of this SEC race. And we get a chance.”
LSU is coming off a three-game sweep at No. 9 Oklahoma in which five pitchers combined to not allow an earned run in 27.0 innings.
Friday night starter Kade Anderson was particularly impressive holding the Sooners to five hits in a complete game shutout with 14 strikeouts. Anthony Eyanson (5.2 innings) and Casan Evans (3.1) combined to hold Oklahoma to two unearned runs in game two and Chase Shores (5.0) and Zac Cowan (4.0) two unearned runs in game three.
“This is the most electric pitching staff, top to bottom, that we’re going to face,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “They only threw five guys last weekend for an entire series. That’s the challenge for us. Can we keep up with them? Can we score a run? Can we get past those five guys where the strikeout to walk ratio is not the same?”
Thompson said the key to AU winning the series begins Friday by trying to jump on Anderson early and get him into a high pitch count. LSU will be tough to beat if they can rely on just five pitchers again this weekend.
“We’ve really got to have a plan for him the first four innings of the ballgame,” said Thompson. “Even if he’s getting us out, we must have a sincere plan to make him earn it.”
Game times for the series are 6 p.m. CT Friday and Saturday nights and 2 p.m. Sunday. All three games will be on SECN+/ESPN+.
INJURY UPDATE: Relief pitcher Parker Carlson will miss this weekend with an undisclosed injury for precautionary reasons, but is expected back next weekend. Both outfielder Cade Belyeu (shoulder) and infielder Eric Snow (hit by pitch above eye) are both expected to be available this weekend although Thompson said Belyeu’s shoulder remains a little sore. “It looks like (Show) has been in a fight. He’s got a black eye and everything that goes with that. I expect him to be back in the lineup and full speed and ready to go for the weekend.”
SWITCHEROO: Chris Stanfield faced Samuel Dutton twice over the previous two seasons, grounding out in 2023 and striking out last year. Both entered the transfer portal last summer with Stanfield going from AU to LSU and Dutton from LSU to AU. They’ll face off again Friday night with Stanfield having a career year for LSU and Dutton now AU’s established No. 1 starter with a 4-2 record and 2.66 ERA. Dutton’s teammates don’t expect the junior right-hander to flinch going up against his old club. “He’s stone cold. He’s a killer,” said Saturday starter Cade Fisher. “He’s awesome, and I think he’s going to do just fine.”
DEVELOPING IDENTITY: In Auburn’s last two games, against No. 8 Alabama and at No. 15 Georgia Tech, it has battled for key wins under difficult circumstances. After losing a late lead against the Tide in the first game of a doubleheader, AU won 7-5 in the rubber game. The Yellow Jackets scored six runs in the sixth to erase a big lead before AU responded with four runs over the next two innings to secure a 9-8 win.
“I think they’re developing confidence and I think they’ve developed the most confidence through some of their failures,” said Thompson. “I think that’s how life works. It hasn’t been perfect but I feel like we’re tested.”
BIG WEEKEND: The LSU series coincides with A-Day weekend, which will include a practice and autograph beginning noon CT Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The softball team is hosting Georgia for a three-game series and women’s tennis has matches on Friday and Sunday. Auburn set an attendance record of 6,729 at Plainsman Park against Alabama Friday, and is hoping to top that number this weekend.
“It’s going to be an amazing weekend on campus,” said Thompson. “Playing an amazing ball club in Plainsman Park. I think it’s got a chance to be the biggest series that we’ve had in our program’s history. We keep one-upping ourselves.”