Notebook: The five pitcher problem

AUBURN | It’s another big series for No. 9 Auburn this weekend hosting No. 3 LSU. It’s Auburn’s seventh top 25 opponent of the season and fourth in the top 10. LSU enters the series 31-3 overall and 10-2 in the SEC. LSU is second in the league in hitting with a .328 average and fourth with a 3.40 ERA. “Just an amazing baseball team,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “I think we’re getting used to it. I’d love to get our 10th win against the top 25 and stay on the positive side.

Irish leads Auburn with a .421 average in conference games. (Photo by Noelle Iglesias/Auburn athletics)

Advertisement

“I keep selling to our team the opportunities that we have. We’re trying to keep continually proving to ourselves that we belong in the middle of this SEC race. And we get a chance.” LSU is coming off a three-game sweep at No. 9 Oklahoma in which five pitchers combined to not allow an earned run in 27.0 innings. Friday night starter Kade Anderson was particularly impressive holding the Sooners to five hits in a complete game shutout with 14 strikeouts. Anthony Eyanson (5.2 innings) and Casan Evans (3.1) combined to hold Oklahoma to two unearned runs in game two and Chase Shores (5.0) and Zac Cowan (4.0) two unearned runs in game three. “This is the most electric pitching staff, top to bottom, that we’re going to face,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “They only threw five guys last weekend for an entire series. That’s the challenge for us. Can we keep up with them? Can we score a run? Can we get past those five guys where the strikeout to walk ratio is not the same?” Thompson said the key to AU winning the series begins Friday by trying to jump on Anderson early and get him into a high pitch count. LSU will be tough to beat if they can rely on just five pitchers again this weekend. “We’ve really got to have a plan for him the first four innings of the ballgame,” said Thompson. “Even if he’s getting us out, we must have a sincere plan to make him earn it.” Game times for the series are 6 p.m. CT Friday and Saturday nights and 2 p.m. Sunday. All three games will be on SECN+/ESPN+.