NOTEBOOK: Skipper gets the start

AUBURN | Just three days after giving up three runs in 0.2 innings in a loss at Kentucky, Carson Skipper will taker the mound to start No. 20 Auburn’s opening game of the SEC Tournament Tuesday night. He’ll be facing the same Wildcat lineup. "My trust in Skipper hasn’t stopped,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “He got ambushed on the first pitch as soon as he came in that ballgame so we started with a leadoff double.

Skipper is on Auburn's legacy team as a key leader. (Wade Rackley/Auburn athletics)

“He’s still a senior. He still has an Auburn degree in hand. He’s still somebody this team will get fired up for.” In AU’s lone SEC Tournament game last year, Skipper came out of the bullpen to hold Ole Miss to two runs on three hits in 3.2 innings, striking out six. He’s been a primary reliever for AU this season going 5-3 with a 4.81 ERA in 21 appearances. He’s thrown in 64 career games including eight starts as a freshman. “Get through the lineup one time and get to our bullpen, which we’ve used a lot here lately. Hopefully they’re ready,” said Thompson. “Skipper will be kind of a dark horse call, but one we’re excited to throw out there.” Thompson said weekend starters Trace Bright and Joseph Gonzalez along with reliever Chase Allsup won’t be available to pitch in the tournament until Friday. Bright and Gonzalez started last weekend and will be counted on to pitch the opening games on an NCAA Regional while Allsup has appeared in three of AU’s last four games. No. 5 seed Auburn, which finished the regular season 37-18 overall and 16-13 in the SEC, will play No. 12 seed Kentucky at approximately 8 p.m. CT at the Hoover Met. The Wildcats, 30-24 overall and 12-18 in the league, took 2 of 3 from the Tigers last weekend.