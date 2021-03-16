AuburnSports - Notebook: Short staff

It’s been a similar story the last two weekends. A banged up AU staff is running out of pitching at the end of series. AU is without Jack Owen (finger) and Richard Fitts (foot), two projected weekend starters, and Carson Skipper (oblique), one of the team’s top relievers.

The Tigers allowed one run in 22 innings against Little Rock and were on the way to a three-game sweep, but got knocked around for 11 earned runs in the final five innings of game three.

AUBURN | Auburn was one out away from taking the series from Boston College but its bullpen couldn’t close the deal.

With those veterans out, it’s forced AU to put some young pitchers in spots they’re not quite ready for.

“We’re not there yet,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network after Sunday’s 12-6 loss. “Hopefully we can get Jack and Fitts back but until then, can we figure out a way for these guys to get better so that sixth spot is handled a little bit. Somebody gets 1-2 runs that they earn but we don’t start missing location and losing our minds and digging such a deep hole that we can’t come back and be competitive and catch the opponent late in the game.”

Owen could throw a few innings this week and Fitts is also close to returning. Skipper will still be a while as AU prepares to open SEC play this weekend at No. 4 Ole Miss.

POWER TO THE PEOPLE: With Brody Moore’s first-career home run Sunday, he became the 10th different AU player with a home run this season, which is the first time that’s been done at AU since 2017. AU’s 21 home runs are one ahead of the pace of the 2010 team that hit an AU record 131.

SEC ACCOLADES: Auburn is second in the SEC in average (.323), fourth in fielding percentage (.978), third in runs (140), fourth in doubles (33), seventh in home runs (21), second in on-base percentage (.418) and second in slugging percentage (.520). The Tigers, however, are 12th in team ERA (3.65), 12th in strikeouts (145) and last in saves (0).

MIX AND MATCH: Auburn has used 13 different lineups in 15 games this season. Part of that is due to the depth and letting players make the lineup based on their performance. AU has also dealt with several injuries to key players including Judd Ward, Ryan Bliss and Josh Hall.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Surprise, it’s Tyler Miller again. The junior hit .375 in four games with two runs scored, one double, one home run and five RBI. He leads Auburn with a .436 average, four home runs, 22 RBI and a .727 slugging percentage. Rankin Woley also had a good week hitting .400 with five runs scored, one double and one RBI.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK: Mason Barnett was dominant in his Saturday start against Little Rock allowing two hits and no runs in 7.0 innings. He struck out a career-high nine and walked just one to improve to 2-0 on the season. He’ll go into SEC play with a 0.51 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17.2 innings pitched. Hayden Mullins was also a standout allowing two runs, one earned, and striking out 11 in two appearances, 7.0 innings total, out of the bullpen against UAB and Little Rock. He leads AU with 19 strikeouts.

NEXT UP: Auburn plays at Lipscomb Tuesday at 4 p.m. CT. The game was originally scheduled to be in Auburn but moved due to the threat of inclement weather. The Bisons are 5-5 overall after being swept at Georgia last weekend. AU junior left-hander Peyton Glavine (0-1, 2.00 ERA) will face LU junior right-hander Dylan Bierman (0-1, 13.50).