AuburnSports - Notebook: Rotation reset

“That first inning was awesome and really through two outs of the next inning,” said Auburn coach Butch Thompson. “He had two outs and nobody on. A guy gets a swinging bunt, a guy gets a really good backside base hit, and then just a power ground ball that bounded with some authority through the six-hole and we had no chance to make a play on it. There’s a run and there’s your game.

Owen, who missed the first month of the season with a dislocated finger, held the Wildcats to a run on three hits, and those three hits all came with two outs in the ninth.

AUBURN | Jack Owen took a step forward in returning to the starting rotation with his two innings of work against Kentucky Saturday.

“I thought he threw quality pitches, especially compared to last weekend. It was a big jump. I wouldn’t be surprised if Jack went ahead and drew a start just because of that experience.”

Thompson is targeting Owen to start and hopefully throw 4.0 innings at No. 2 Arkansas on Thursday or Friday, depending on whether or not Cody Greenhill is able to move up a day from his normal Friday slot.

Owen came into the season with a 9-5 record and 3.76 ERA in 21 career starts over three seasons including a 4-2 record and 2.75 ERA in 10 starts in 2019 to help lead the Tigers to the College World Series.

Owen’s return could not only strengthen the starting rotation, it could also be a big benefit to a bullpen that’s struggled for consistency. Nine relievers gave up nine of the 21 runs Kentucky scored last weekend.

While Joseph Gonzalez struggled in his first SEC start Saturday against UK allowing five runs in 4.0 innings, the talented freshman could get another opportunity against the Razorbacks to allow Mason Barnett and his strikeout ability to return to the bullpen.

BOLSTERING THE BULLPEN: Further help for the bullpen could be coming with the return of left-handers Carson Skipper and Hayden Mullins. Skipper, who has been out since March 7, hasn’t allowed a run in 5.2 innings with six strikeouts. Mullins, who hasn’t thrown since March 14, is 2-0 with a 0.82 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 11.0 innings. Richard Fitts is also working his way back and is expected to be used out of the bullpen for a second consecutive weekend after missing two weeks.

“Fitts is slowly working himself back. It’s really good to see,” said shortstop Ryan Bliss. “Hopefully by next weekend we’ll get Skipper back as well. Once we get all our arms, I really do like our chances going forward.”

TOP TIER: Another strong week has Tyler Miller leading the SEC with a .420 average. He’s also second with a .790 slugging percentage and 31 RBI, and tied for third with eight home runs. A junior, Miller hit .229 with one extra-base hit in nine starts last season.

SLOW STARTS: Auburn’s 0-6 record is its worse start in SEC play since going 0-7 in 2013. AU finished 13-17 in the conference in 2013, just missing out on the postseason in the final year under John Pawlowski. The 2001 team started 0-9 in the conference but then won the next five SEC games and finished 15-15, ending the season at the Tallahassee Regional. Current hitting coach Gabe Gross was a junior on that team.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Kason Howell had a strong week batting .400 with two doubles, one home run and a team-best four RBI. He drew four walks and had a .900 slugging percentage. Miller and Ryan Bliss were the only other regulars to hit over .300 for the weekend. Miller batted .500 with one double and one home run and Bliss .375 with two RBI.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK: After struggling in his first five outings of the season, Brooks Fuller had his third consecutive strong outing holding the Wildcats to one hit in 2.1 innings out of the bullpen. Cody Greenhill had another quality start, and Cam Hill, Peyton Glavine and Will Morrison all had scoreless appearances out of the bullpen.

NEXT UP: There is no midweek game as the Tigers leave for Fayetteville Wednesday morning for the series against No. 2 Arkansas. Game times for the series will be 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. All three games will be on SECN+/ESPN+. The Razorbacks are 19-3 overall and 5-1 in the SEC coming off a three-game sweep of Mississippi State in Starkville. Arkansas hosts Central Arkansas Tuesday night.