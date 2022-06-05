NOTEBOOK: Plainsman Park at ‘another level’

It resulted in the first sellout for a midweek game earlier this season and has exploded into a boisterous atmosphere this weekend as the Tigers host an NCAA Regional at home for the first time in 12 years.

Thompson came into his seventh year as Auburn’s head coach wanting to get the students and supporters more invested in his program and make Plainsman Park a tougher venue for opposing teams.

“It’s another level. There’s an engagement now. There is an interaction now,” said Thompson. “We’ve had great crowds all year. I think it’s the most season tickets we sold heading into the season. They stepped up and helped us after a tough year.

“There’s an electricity in the park. This is closer to how we act at a basketball or a football game at Auburn. There’s an interaction and fans are part of this now. It’s awesome.”

A total of 6,797 fans combined packed Plainsman Park to watch Auburn open the Regional with a 19-7 win over SE Louisiana and a 21-7 win over Florida State.

It’s helped Auburn extend rallies and keep momentum. AU scored 11 runs in the first against SLU and seven runs in the fourth the next night against FSU.

“It’s been unreal,” said senior shortstop Brody Moore. “Auburn showed up and showed out for us. We’ve got to give a lot of credit to the fans. They’re staying in it and were kind of overwhelming the Florida State fans. It’s fun to watch and fun to play.”

OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION: Auburn was in an overall slump coming into the Regional, batting just .233 during its final seven conference games. That’s completely turned on its heels with the Tigers scoring 40 runs combined on 39 hits and 22 walks. AU batted .443 as a team with eight doubles, two triples and 10 home runs.

“I think it was just sticking to our approaches,” said Moore. “The last couple of games before the Regional, I think we were a little long. I think we were just trying to do too much at the plate. That’s pretty much 1-9. So we shortened up and went to work this past week preparing for the Regional and it looks like it’s paying off.”

SENIOR STALWARTS: Moore and fellow senior Kason Howell have been two of Auburn’s best players during the Regional. Moore is hitting, 700 with five runs scored and five RBI including reaching base in all seven at-bats Saturday. After being the only starter without a hit against SLU, Howell went 4 for 5 with two walks and three doubles against the Seminoles. Moore at shortstop and Howell in centerfield have been two of AU’s best defensive players all season.

“Kason Howell runs down balls when you don’t think he’s going to. He gets such great jumps,” said Thompson. “I think they reached base 13 times combined tonight, those two, and they’re defensive specialists.”

IMPACT CATCHER: Nate LaRue is putting together a strong all-around game from the catcher position. He hit two home runs Friday night and played a part in throwing out two baserunners Saturday night. He picked up a ball that bounced in the first and threw out an FSU player attempting to steal second base to end the first inning and then in the third inning, he caught a player too far off of second base, who was thrown out by Moore at third.

“That dirt ball with Nate LaRue and throwing to second base and getting those outs, those change an inning. His arm absolutely impacts a game,” said Thompson. “I don’t think that gets enough credit this year. Gave up the least stolen bases in SEC play.

“Two home runs out of a catcher is another defensive specialist. When these guys are out there, defensive-first guys, are having offensive nights like that, most teams in college baseball can go, but we absolutely can go when that takes place.”

POSTSEASON RUN: Auburn has now won eight consecutive Regional games under Thompson and started all four Regionals 2-0. AU eventually lost the first one at FSU in 2017, but won the next two at N.C. State in 2018 and Georgia Tech in 2019.

“I think our program in baseball for seven years has been trying to prove something to everybody,” said Thompson. “We ask our guys to play with energy and not be fake and not be manufactured. To play with real energy is how we’re going to prove it. I ask them secondly, to play for somebody. Every player has picked somebody they’re playing for to give them that last little bit of juice.”

ONE MORE WIN: Going 2-0 to start the Regional means Auburn has to win just one more game to win the championship and advance to a Super Regional, which will probably be at Oregon State unless the Beavers are upset. Florida State or UCLA, which are playing Sunday afternoon, would have to beat Auburn Sunday night and again Monday night to win. It’s a good position to be in, but Thompson remains cautious.

“Absolutely, UCLA or Florida State is equipped and able to get back through this thing and win this Regional,” he said. “The significance of the game we just played is you get the chance to play for it. One of those two (teams) is going to at least play two elimination games before they get that opportunity. Guys won a significant game tonight to put them in position to compete for a championship.

“I got a sneaky suspicion if we’re going to try to pull this out, we might have a 4-3 or 3-2 or one of those coming at Plainsman Park. We at least need to prepare for that.”

The Tigers will play UCLA or FSU Sunday night at 6 p.m. CT.