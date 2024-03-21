AUBURN | Auburn’s starting pitchers were 0-2 with a 10.10 ERA in last weekend’s opening SEC series at No. 8 Vanderbilt. The Tigers were out-scored 33-12, dropping all three games. Clearly, something needed to change with No. 1 Arkansas visiting Plainsman Park this weekend. “The pitching that we pitched in Nashville will not work in our league. I think we’re aware of that,” said AU coach Butch Thompson.

McBride will take the mound for Auburn against No. 1 Arkansas. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

Auburn will move midweek starter Conner McBride into a weekend role. He’ll face the Razorbacks in Thursday night’s opener. “He’s had our longest starts and our most productive starts,” said Thompson. McBride, a junior right-hander, is 3-0 on the season with a 2.41 ERA. He’s struck out 15 and issued four walks in 18.2 innings. Chase Allsup, who is 1-1 with a 7.15 ERA, will start Friday night’s game while Joseph Gonzalez will go Saturday. Gonzalez is 2-1 with a 6.92 ERA but only gave up one earned run in 3.1 innings at Vandy Sunday. The Tigers’ bullpen also had its share of issues in Nashville, especially on Sunday. AU led 4-2 after the second inning and 5-3 going into the bottom of the fifth, but relievers Tanner Bauman, Christian Herberholz and Will Cannon combined to give up six earned runs over the final 4.2 innings. “Can we line up this pitching in such a way that we get more production out of our starters understanding that the middle of the game was a huge challenge for us in game two and game three at Vanderbilt,” said Thompson. Thursday and Friday night’s games will begin at 6 p.m. CT and Saturday’s game is scheduled for 2 p.m. The SEC Network will carry game one while the final two will be on SECN+/ESPN+.