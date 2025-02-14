Notebook: Newcomers take the mound

AUBURN | Butch Thompson made pitching a priority in the offseason after Auburn finished 13th in the SEC in team ERA and strikeouts.
The Tigers’ 10th-year head coach brought in four transfers and six freshmen, and many of those newcomers will be on full display in this weekend’s opening series against Holy Cross.
Florida transfer Cade Fisher will start Friday night, LSU transfer Samuel Dutton Saturday night and freshman Christian Chatterton Sunday afternoon.
“Those three guys won the race,” said Thompson. “They won the game of driving strike percentage, especially on Friday and Saturday with Fisher and Dutton. That was 68 percent strikes overall for Fisher and Dutton was 67 percent strikes.
“That’s what our team needs to see. That was our focus. That’s what our fans want to see, a couple of guys go out there and start the game and fill up the strike zone."
All-American catcher Ike Irish will be in helping to call pitches behind the plate. He’s been impressed by all three newcomers during fall and preseason practice.
“I think Cade, man, electric fastball. Funky and electric,” said Irish. “Sammy Dutton, command guy. Man, can he place a baseball. And then Chatt, it’s stuff and it’s coming at you. It’s high intensity stuff. He’s got X-factor pitches.”
Auburn opens the season this weekend with a three-game series against Holy Cross. Friday and Saturday’s games are scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and Sunday for 1 p.m.. All three games will air on SECN+/ESPN+.
THE RIGHT STUFF: Auburn’s staff brought in a total of 21 newcomers with several slated to be part the Opening Day lineup including transfers Bristol Carter in centerfield, Eric Snow at second base or shortstop, Lucas Steele at designated hitter, and freshman Bub Terrell in right field.
“They brought in a lot of talent but they brought in the right dudes,” said Irish. “And that was key for us. They would tell me they were talking to travel ball coaches from three years ago, high school coaches and all these guys just to find the right dudes.”
FINISHING STRONG: Thompson is counting on Auburn to have an improved bullpen this season led by junior Hayden Murphy, who will take over the closer duties. Key set-up pitchers will include Sanders, Parker Carlson, Carson Myers, John Armstrong and Ben Schorr.
“When you get to the eighth and ninth innings, every run, every 90 feet you give up, there’s severe consequences,” said Thompson. “That’s what the ball club learned last year. You can’t give up runs late. Your percentages for having success and winning go way down. The teams that understand that and have somebody that can close and finish, you can see the difference. We think Hayden has grown and gotten to the point where he’s absolutely rock solid to be that guy for us.”
CAPTAINS, MY CAPTAINS: Auburn’s players voted on five permanent captains for the 2025 season in Irish, Carlson, Schorr, Cooper McMurray and Deric Fabian. Thompson said Irish was a unanimous choice.
“Ike has really grown as a leader and I think that makes him an even more complete player. He was able to hit when he walked in the door. Where Ike has grown as a catcher, I think that makes him a potential top 10 overall pick.”