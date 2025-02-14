Notebook: Newcomers take the mound

AUBURN | Butch Thompson made pitching a priority in the offseason after Auburn finished 13th in the SEC in team ERA and strikeouts. The Tigers’ 10th-year head coach brought in four transfers and six freshmen, and many of those newcomers will be on full display in this weekend’s opening series against Holy Cross. Florida transfer Cade Fisher will start Friday night, LSU transfer Samuel Dutton Saturday night and freshman Christian Chatterton Sunday afternoon.

Chatterton will start Sunday's series finale. (Photo by Noelle Iglesias/Auburn athletics)

“Those three guys won the race,” said Thompson. “They won the game of driving strike percentage, especially on Friday and Saturday with Fisher and Dutton. That was 68 percent strikes overall for Fisher and Dutton was 67 percent strikes. “That’s what our team needs to see. That was our focus. That’s what our fans want to see, a couple of guys go out there and start the game and fill up the strike zone." All-American catcher Ike Irish will be in helping to call pitches behind the plate. He’s been impressed by all three newcomers during fall and preseason practice. “I think Cade, man, electric fastball. Funky and electric,” said Irish. “Sammy Dutton, command guy. Man, can he place a baseball. And then Chatt, it’s stuff and it’s coming at you. It’s high intensity stuff. He’s got X-factor pitches.” Auburn opens the season this weekend with a three-game series against Holy Cross. Friday and Saturday’s games are scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and Sunday for 1 p.m.. All three games will air on SECN+/ESPN+.