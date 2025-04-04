Notebook: Linking it up

But it hasn’t clicked in conference play where Auburn is 15th with a .231 batting average, 12th with a .407 slugging percentage and 10th with 49 runs scored.

“There’s some growth we can have,” said Thompson. “Now, we’re at the part of the season where we need players to play at this point … These guys want to be developed and they want to grow, but I still think there is more out of them. I’m going to keep clicking at their heels until we get there.”

Ike Irish leads AU with a .423 average in conference games with Bristol Carter second batting .313. But four of AU’s regulars are batting below .200 in Cooper McMurray, Cade Belyeu, Eric Snow and Deric Fabian.

This weekend is the perfect time for the rest of the lineup to step up with No. 8 Alabama visiting Plainsman Park for a three-game series. The Tide is 26-4 overall and 6-3 SEC with a sweep at Texas A&M, a series loss to Tennessee and a series win over Oklahoma.

Shortstop Justin Lebron is hitting .342 with nine doubles, 13 home runs and 53 RBI.

“I think the boys are ready to compete this weekend,” said Carter. “Bama’s gonna bring it, but we’re going to use this motivation to come out and have a good weekend.”

Game times for the series are Friday at 6 p.m. CT, Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Friday and Sunday’s games will be on SECN+/ESPN+ and Saturday’s on SEC Network.

GIVE ‘EM THE BALL: The probable starters for this weekend are AU Sr. RHP Samuel Dutton (3-2, 3.16) vs. UA So. LHP Zane Adams (4-0, 3.67) Friday, Jr. LHP Cade Fisher (0-0, 4.15) vs. So. RHP Riley Quick (4-1, 3.22) and TBA vs. Sr. RHP Bobby Alcock (3-1, 4.76) Sunday. RHP Carson Myer could start for AU Sunday if he’s not needed in a relief role earlier. The senior has a 0.00 ERA in for SEC appearances with 17 strikeouts in 9.0 innings out of the bullpen.

“I have no preference. I just want the ball,” said Myers of starting or relieving. “I’m a competitor. I just want to go out there and give it my all and give 110 percent effort and hopefully at the end I did what I’m supposed to do and gave the team the best shot at winning.”

PASSING THE BATON: Auburn’s bullpen is still searching for consistency. In the UGA series, Cam Tilly, Parker Carlson, Myers and Ryan Hetzler all performed very well allowing just one run in 13.2 combined innings. But Andreas Alvarez, John Armstrong, Dylan Watts, Hayden Murphy and Jett Johnson all struggled allowing 17 runs in 2.2 innings.

“I think our biggest challenge is getting the right guys in the right games. We had some great pitching performances and they were all in three different games,” said Thompson. “What can we do about that when somebody throws the ball pretty good and we pass the baton, those have been tough moments for us. Can we pass the baton?”

ROSTER WATCH: Infielder Eric Guevara, outfielder Cade Belyeu and reliever Parker Carlson are all listed as questionable for this weekend’s series. “Guevara and Belyeu will practice (Thursday). That will determine things for them this weekend,” said Thompson. “Parker Carlson a little questionable but they feel okay about him. Mason Koch could be on the 30-man this weekend.”