Notebook: Irish out as SEC play begins

“We did take batting practice in Huntsville and it’s been more painful than we thought,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “I don’t think there’s anything to do with that except give it some time.”

The All-American catcher is also expected to miss next weekend’s series at Kentucky after fracturing his scapula on a hit by pitch last Sunday.

AUBURN | No. 23 Auburn will be without Ike Irish for its opening conference series against No. 13 Vanderbilt this weekend at Plainsman Park.

Game times for the series are 6 p.m. CT Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. All three game will be on SECN+/ESPN+.

“I think we missed three or four weeks with him last year,” said Thompson. “Even tried to play hurt last year. So that was a challenge for us. Almost half of the SEC slate. If he misses two and is back, we’ll take it at this point.”

It’s a tough break for Irish, who battled through wrist and ankle injuries last season, missing the LSU series and gong a month, April 5 to May 5 between home runs.

Thompson said the Tigers have more depth at catcher than he’s ever had in his coaching career in freshman Chase Fralick, who is hitting .400 with four doubles, one home run and 15 RBI, junior Lucas Steele and sophomore Cale Stricklin.

THE MAIN THING: Auburn, off to a 14-3 start, is in a similar spot to a year ago. The Tigers started the 2024 season 13-3 before being swept at Vanderbilt to begin league play. AU finished 8-22 in the conference last year, missing out on the postseason. “I think a lot of the returners, all we want to do is win after the disappointing season last year,” said senior Cooper McMurray. “I sound like a broken record, but keep the main thing the main thing. All we want to do is win.”

PITCHING POWERHOUSE: Vanderbilt, which won the College World Series in 2014 and 19, is known for its elite-level pitching and this year is no different. The Commodores are 8th in the SEC in team ERA (3.11), third in strikeouts (211), third in batting average against (.180) and first in saves (7). The VU rotation will be Jr. LHP JD Thompson (2-0, 3.66) Friday, So. LHP Ethan McElvain (0-2, 8.74) Saturday and Jr. RHP Cody Bowker (2-1, 1.89) Sunday.

“We’ve been waiting for this and working for this and preparing for this so we’re excited to host Vanderbilt,” said Thompson. "Really good ball club. They’re hot coming in. I think their runs scored and given up is 51-5 during this five-game winning streak that they have. Historical pitching program.”

STAYING CONSISTENT: AU will stick with the same rotation it’s used for much of the season with Sr. RHP Samuel Dutton (2-1, 1.31) Friday, Jr. LHP Cade Fisher (0-0, 5.14) Saturday and Fr. RHP Christian Chatterton (2-0, 2.66) Sunday. Fisher missed a start a few weeks ago with a sore back and has thrown just 3.2 innings combined in his last two outings.

“We’ve just tried to hold and connect and stay with what we’ve done,” said Thompson. “Last week was the first week the player (Fisher) actually wound up being angry at the coach for getting him out of there. I like that. That’s kinda what I’ve been waiting for. I think he can go more and do more.”

GUEVARA BACK: After missing 12 games with a hamstring injury, Eric Guevara returned against UT Martin Tuesday going 2 of 4 with two runs scored. Four of his five hits this season are doubles. “He’s a huge part of our lineup and at third base or wherever the team needs him to play,” said McMurray. “He’s just a huge piece. All the guys love him. He’s a great player and a great teammate.”

THE BRINGER OF RAIN: Auburn will honor former player and 13-year MLB veteran Josh Donaldson Friday. Donaldson, who was the American League MVP in 2015 and a three-time all-star, was a standout catcher and third baseman for AU from 2005-07.

“Got a chance to coach Josh here at Auburn. Just an amazing man,” said Thompson. “Him and his beautiful wife and two girls will be here. Our performance center is named after him. Josh Donaldson is our lead giver. He’s given back to Auburn. This is our chance to give back to him tomorrow. And I would encourage everybody to come out and make Josh and his amazing family feel welcome at Plainsman Park.”