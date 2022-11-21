NOTEBOOK: Fast and physical
AUBURN | When Cadillac Williams was named interim coach three weeks ago, his first message to his coordinators was to simplify.
Auburn had lost four consecutive games and Williams wanted his players playing fast and physical for the final four.
“What we don't have scheme-wise or player-wise we can make it up with our effort, getting 11 guys to the ball,” said Williams. “We just need those kids to play fast. These kids, they're smart. We've got great coaches that have been around the game a long time.
“As we go, as we get these guys confidence, the game of football is about confidence. So the more confidence that the guys have got about stopping guys and striking guys, well now, we can add a little bit here and there. But for the most part just simplifying things and doing what our players can actually do good.”
It’s certainly showed on the defensive side of the ball. In the three games before Williams took over, Auburn allowed 523.7 yards and 43.7 points per game.
In the three games since, AU has 323.3 yards and 22.0 points.
“Schematically, it didn’t change as much as it may have seemed,” said defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding. “It is really settling into what we know we do well, you know, what we do well, kind of a refocus on who instead of what. Who is going to do those things within the scheme and things like that?
“To be honest, it has been a blessing to see those guys come together and really just the effort and the fight that they have had. It has been enjoyable to watch.”
The halftime adjustments have also been noticeably better. The Tigers shutout Western Kentucky in the second half of Saturday’s 41-17 win. After giving up 290 yard in the first half, AU allowed just 106 in the second.
“Wow. Tip my hat to Coach Schmedding and that defense. I mean, come on,” said Williams. “I think very highly of Schmedding, man. He's a technician; he's a teacher; he knows the game of football in and out. He can get those players to truly play for him.
“Along with Coach Roc, Coach Etheridge, Coach Brumbaugh. Those guys are doing a really good job, man, and they've got those guys flying around and playing Auburn defense. To me, defense is about effort, getting 11 men to the ball. Whenever you do that, you create takeaways. The ball falls your way. I'm proud of Coach Schmedding and that staff for what they're doing on defense.”
LAST MAN STANDING: Schmedding is the final on-field assistant left from Bryan Harsin’s original group of coaches that he brought from Boise State.
“This situations, unfortunately, I have not been in many of these,” said Schmedding. “But these situations can certainly go the other way, but I think everybody has rallied around Coach Williams and his message of serve, discipline and believe. And, just fight, keep fighting. That is really what we ask of anybody. You can quit or you can fight, and they have chose to fight.”
LOW MAN WINS: Auburn’s defense has done a better job tackling over the last several games, which Schmedding attributes to his defenders using better fundamentals.
“Missed tackles are up high. That is not the only reason, but it is pretty cut and dried a lot of times when you watch missed tackles,” he said. “I think we are doing a better job of what we call, ‘Killing the motors and getting through their legs,’ and that makes all of the difference. It doesn’t have to be a highlight tackle. I prefer the guy on the ground.”
INJURY UPDATE: Williams said that defensive linemen Marcus Harris, Marquis Burks and Jeffrey M’Ba are all day-to-day going into the Iron Bowl. M’Ba didn’t play against WKU after being injured the week before while Harris and Burks were both banged up against the Hilltoppers.
“Hopefully we can get (M’Ba) back because as the season's been going, his arrow is going up,” said Williams. “He's going to be a good player for us. We need all the bullets in the gun. We need everybody out there.”
THE RIGHT MOVE: Injuries have hit the safety position hard over the last month, but the Tigers are fortunate to have a veteran like Jaylin Simpson to step up. The junior has been a standout since moving from cornerback to safety.
“I think there is no question he has done a great job,” said Schmedding. “It was kind of recognized by our defense Friday night before the game because he has had to play a lot different spots … He has been all over the place. He has accepted the challenge. He is a good athlete and brings good athleticism to the position, and he also has some true instincts at the position.”
PERFECT FINISH FOR SENIOR: Senior walk-on Hayden Brice was a late substitution in Auburn’s win over Western Kentucky, picking up his first-career sack on Senior Day.
“It was awesome. It was a closeout,” said Schmedding. “We were actually just talking about that as a defensive staff. That was fun to see. He is a guy...a lot of guys you don’t hear about a lot, they are putting in a lot of work, a lot of time, a lot of effort and a lot of commitment to the program. To watch him go out there and take advantage...we always say, whether you get one snap or you get 60, maximize your opportunity. You guys all saw it right there. He maximized his opportunity and it was awesome to see.”
TURKEY DAY: Cadillac is putting in long hours and not always getting enough sleep, but that won’t keep him away from the table come Thanksgiving Day. He was already thinking about it Monday night.
“I'm gonna eat my chitlins. I'm gonna eat my dressing, my cornbread, my momma's famous cornbread, turkey, greens,” said a smiling Williams. “Thanksgiving and Christmas are the best times of the year. Regardless of what I've got going on, I value the family time and Lord knows I value the food. I am going to enjoy Thanksgiving, yes I am.”
ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD: Derick Hall put an end to any debate on if it’s called stuffing or dressing: “Dressing, for sure. I mean, who calls it stuffing?”