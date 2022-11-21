AUBURN | When Cadillac Williams was named interim coach three weeks ago, his first message to his coordinators was to simplify. Auburn had lost four consecutive games and Williams wanted his players playing fast and physical for the final four. “What we don't have scheme-wise or player-wise we can make it up with our effort, getting 11 guys to the ball,” said Williams. “We just need those kids to play fast. These kids, they're smart. We've got great coaches that have been around the game a long time.

Schmedding spoke with the media Monday afternoon. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics)

“As we go, as we get these guys confidence, the game of football is about confidence. So the more confidence that the guys have got about stopping guys and striking guys, well now, we can add a little bit here and there. But for the most part just simplifying things and doing what our players can actually do good.” It’s certainly showed on the defensive side of the ball. In the three games before Williams took over, Auburn allowed 523.7 yards and 43.7 points per game. In the three games since, AU has 323.3 yards and 22.0 points. “Schematically, it didn’t change as much as it may have seemed,” said defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding. “It is really settling into what we know we do well, you know, what we do well, kind of a refocus on who instead of what. Who is going to do those things within the scheme and things like that? “To be honest, it has been a blessing to see those guys come together and really just the effort and the fight that they have had. It has been enjoyable to watch.” The halftime adjustments have also been noticeably better. The Tigers shutout Western Kentucky in the second half of Saturday’s 41-17 win. After giving up 290 yard in the first half, AU allowed just 106 in the second. “Wow. Tip my hat to Coach Schmedding and that defense. I mean, come on,” said Williams. “I think very highly of Schmedding, man. He's a technician; he's a teacher; he knows the game of football in and out. He can get those players to truly play for him. “Along with Coach Roc, Coach Etheridge, Coach Brumbaugh. Those guys are doing a really good job, man, and they've got those guys flying around and playing Auburn defense. To me, defense is about effort, getting 11 men to the ball. Whenever you do that, you create takeaways. The ball falls your way. I'm proud of Coach Schmedding and that staff for what they're doing on defense.”