Notebook: Facing offensive juggernaut

AUBURN | No. 11 Auburn’s pitching staff will face a monumental challenge this weekend at No. 2 Georgia. In six conference games, including five wins, the Bulldogs have hit 24 home runs and scored 76 runs, both tops in the conference. The Tigers are off to a quality 4-2 start hitting six home runs and scoring 35. Overall, Georgia leads the league in 10 hitting categories including hits (292), runs (282), home runs (74), RBI (257), slugging percentage (.632), on-base percentage (.466) and hit by pitch (72).

(Photo by Grayson Belanger/Auburn athletics)

That powerful offense has led UGA to a 25-2 record with the only losses coming 6-2 at UNC Wilmington Feb. 16 and 10-7 at home to Kentucky. UGA has out-scored its opponents 282-135 this season. “Just looking at these numbers, they are out of sight,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “At the end of the day they have basically met no adversity this year. Big offense. Big emotions. “We’ll have our work cut out for us to go and try to create any adversity for them because they haven’t met it yet.” For Auburn to show the Bulldogs a little adversity and come out of Athens with a series win or even one win, it’ll certainly need to pitch well and not give up free base runners. It would also be a big boost if AU could take a step forward on offense. "There needs to be a specific plan for each pitcher,” said Thompson. “I think most home runs are thrown and these guys have hit twice as many as we have and we’ve hit a bunch. I still think our offense is coming and it’s exciting to know.” Game times for the series will be 5 p.m. CT Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. Saturday’s game will be on SEC Network while Friday and Sunday’s will be in SECN+/ESPN+.