Notebook: Concerning first series

AUBURN | Auburn won last weekend’s series against Holy Cross, taking Sunday’s rubber game 14-6, but Butch Thompson wasn’t celebrating afterwards. The Tigers’ 10th-year head coach saw plenty of issues with his team that are a concern going forward. “It’s probably my fault of trying to build them up because that’s what I like to do with young people in 32 years of coaching baseball, is build them up,” said Thompson. “I think it’s time to get real. There are some things we’re not able to do consistently right now.

It was a tough opening weekend for Ike Irish, who was 1 of 10 at the plate. (Photo by Grayson Belanger/Auburn athletics)

“We’ve just got to stay after it. We’ve got to dig in and fight and see if we can come out and just be competitive.” Auburn batted .291 and scored 20 runs in the series, but 11 of those runs and 12 of AU’s 30 hits came in the final 5.0 innings Sunday when Thompson said the Crusaders ran out of pitching. On the mound, AU had a 3.00 ERA but walked 14 batters and had five wild pitches. Defensively, AU committed three errors, which led to two unearned runs. “We’re not capable in games,” said Thompson. “I’m not seeing the best version of everybody. I want them to do their best and enjoy the game, and I just see pressure. “We get to the ninth inning (Saturday) night and it’s a chance where it’s a good arm but not a dominating arm. It’s not like anything we won’t see in our league. And we get our 13th fly ball of the ballgame and then can’t put it in play. That’s not what great teams do.” Auburn, 2-1, hosts Troy Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT and North Alabama Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. Both games are on SECN+/ESPN+.