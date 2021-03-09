AuburnSports - Notebook: Big piece to fix

“But the pitching is such a big piece. That’s where most of the scholarship (money) is, where games are won and lost.”

“I just don’t think I could ask our team to play more defense or try to perform better offensively. I feel really good about those two areas, two-thirds of the deal,” said Auburn coach Butch Thompson following Sunday’s 11-9 loss to No. 18 Boston College in which AU held a 9-1 lead with two outs in the ninth.

AUBURN | Auburn has lost 2 of 3 games the last two weekends. That’s certainly cause for concern but there’s a clear path for improvement and plenty of areas the Tigers are doing well against top competition.

The bullpen has been the biggest issue. In the last six games, the group is 0-2 with a 7.71 ERA.

Injuries have played a part. With Jack Owen missing the first three weeks with a dislocated finger, Mason Barnett moved from closer to weekend starter. Cody Greenhill’s injury has allowed Trace Bright to make a strong case to be a permanent weekend starter.

One of AU’s top returning bullpen arms, Carson Skipper, was injured Sunday.

The tough competition, games against Oklahoma, Baylor and Texas A&M, and a three-game series against Boston College, have exposed some weaknesses, but have also prepared the team for what should be an extremely tough conference schedule that begins March 19 at No. 4 Ole Miss.

The 30-game SEC slate includes series against No. 1 Arkansas, No. 3 Mississippi State, No. 5 Florida, No. 21 LSU and No. 24 Alabama.

“I feel like we’ll play 12 SEC weekends including these last two,” said Thompson. “I knew that could challenge our record a little bit. I think we could have done more. Nonetheless, I think it prepares us more for when we walk into Oxford in two weeks to be a more prepared club than maybe we have the last few years. I’m banking on that.”

INJURED RETURNING: Thompson expects left fielder Judd Ward (shoulder) and Greenhill (foot) to return this week. Starting pitcher Richard Fitts suffered the same foot injury as Greenhill Friday but Thompson indicated it wasn’t as severe and he could return this weekend.

POWER AT THE PLATE: Auburn is ranked 2nd in the NCAA in runs scored (115) and fourth in hits (137), and is in the top 10 in batting average (.338) and slugging percentage (.553). AU has 17 home runs in 11 games and is one of three teams (LSU and ODU) that have seven players with multiple home runs. The Tigers had 14 home runs in 18 games last season.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Tyler Miller grabs the award for a second consecutive week after batting .500 (6 of 12) in three games with five runs scored, one home run, six RBI and one stolen base. Other standouts include Rankin Woley, batted .455 with seven runs scored, two doubles and one home run, and Cam Hill, who hit .375 with two home runs and seven RBI.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK: Barnett was terrific in his start against Boston College Saturday earning the win. He held the Eagles to one unearned run on two hits with two walks and three strikeouts on 75 pitches. Other standouts included Hayden Mullins, who threw 2.0 shutout innings of relief with four strikeouts, and Bright, who held BC to a run on three hits in 5.0 innings with three strikeouts.

NEXT UP: Auburn will play at UAB Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT. It will be streamed on Blazer Vision, which requires a subscription. The Blazers are 6-4 after losing 2 of 3 to Kennesaw State at home last weekend. AU freshman right-hander Joseph Gonzalez (0-0, 2.70 ERA) will face UAB senior left-hander Austin Bohannon (0-0, 1.59).