Notebook: Bello swinging a hot bat

“I think more than anything, it looks like he’s mentally ready for the at-bat. He’s going to play hard. Our older players want him there.”

“He’s continued to have great at-bats,” said Auburn coach Butch Thompson. “I would say the coaches have seen him have an approach the last two or three weeks before he got the chance to take that approach into games, which often happens.

The true freshman lefty has batted .500 over the last four games including his first three career starts.

Bello had 5 hits in 10 at-bats in two games against Ole Miss and one against South Alabama with five runs scored, three walks, one double and three RBI.

Bryson Ware, the starting right fielder, and Ryan Dyal, the part-time starter in left field, are tied for the team-lead with 22 strikeouts apiece. Their struggles have opened the door for Bello and he’s taken full advantage.

The only other true freshman with an at-bat this season is infielder Brody Moss, who is 0 of 2 at the plate.

“I think it’s harder than ever to play young,” said Thompson. “People are 23 or 24 years old and I think it’s harder than ever to get on the field. You’ve got to be pretty good right not to fit in and step into a lineup that you see this year with an average age older than it’s probably ever been. Mike has done a nice job and has given us some good at-bats.”

Auburn plays at Texas A&M this weekend. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT Friday. The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at noon. All three game will be available on SECN+/ESPN+.

WHAT HAPPENED: Auburn came into last weekend’s series against Ole Miss leading the SEC in fielding percentage having committed just seven errors in 17 games. It was a complete 180 against the Rebels as the Tigers allowed 12 unearned runs on eight errors in three games.

“That shocked me more than anything,” said Thompson. “I thought our defense was consistent … but it did not seem that way and that made it a lot harder for us to navigate the first SEC series. I hope we really sincerely get back to fielding the baseball like we had … That would help us tremendously.”

PITCH OUT: The Tigers’ starting pitchers came into the Ole Miss series 6-1 with a 2.16 ERA. In four games since, they’re 1-2 with an 8.10 ERA. AU will be without Joseph Gonzalez this weekend as he recovers from a blister on his throwing hand.

“This isn’t a pitching staff that we haven’t seen pitch well but it sure is frustrating to see where we’re at,” said Thompson. “Really, opportunities not grabbed is my biggest things. Guys are getting opportunities to grab something and not doing that. You can kinda see as this filters on through — back to (Blake) Burkhalter. He needs some help. He needs some help. Being a pitching coach by trade, that’s frustrating.”

REVOLVING DOOR: Auburn also lacks consistency at the catcher position where three players are all rotating without being able to nail down the job. Dyal leads AU with 24 RBI but is also tied for the lead in strikeouts, is hitting .261, has allowed 9 of 10 base stealers and has two errors. Jake Wyandt is hitting .250 and has allowed 7 of 10 base stealers and committed three errors. Nate LaRue, who has appeared in five games as a pitcher, is hitting .250 in limited at-bats but has the best arm of the three.

"You talk about revolving doors and I would land it right there at the catching position,” said Thompson. “Where do we pop up to start this weekend and then who can hold onto it? That’s the biggest thing to work through is in that one position for this series.”

SCOUTING THE AGGIES: Texas A&M is 13-7 overall and 2-1 in the conference coming off a series win at LSU. TAMU is hitting .265 as a team (11th in SEC) led by Jack Moss, who is batting .397 with four doubles, one home run and 14 RBI. The pitching staff has a 4.17 ERA (10th) and TAMU has stolen 36 bases (tied 1st).

WEEKEND ROTATION: The pitching matchups for the Texas A&M series are AU Jr. left-hander Hayden Mullins (2-1, 3.65 ERA) vs TAMU So. left-hander Nathan Dettmer (1-2, 5.09) Friday, AU Jr. right-hander Trace Bright (2-1, 1.98) vs. TAMU Jr. right-hander Micha Dallas (3-0, 3.00) Saturday and TBA vs. TAMU Fr. left-hander Ryan Prager (0-0, 2.59) Sunday.