NOTEBOOK: A deeper bullpen

Over the last three games, AU’s bullpen went 2-0 with a 1.76 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15.1 innings. Seven of the 10 relief pitchers that made an appearance didn’t allow a run.

AUBURN | With Blake Burkhalter missing 11 days with a sore hamstring, Auburn had to rely on some less experienced arms out of its bullpen.

“These younger guys really needed to step up and they got an opportunity to do that and they took advantage of it,” said Burkhalter. “It was really big for the coaches to know we have somebody else to lean on other than Skipper or Burkhalter. It was really big for the team as well. An overall confidence boost.”

In two appearances against Arkansas, Chase Allsup allowed just one run in 2.1 innings. John Armstrong didn’t allow a hit and struck out four in 2.2 innings, Chase Isbell allowed just one run in 2.1 innings and Carson Swilling earned a save with 2.0 hitless innings in the series against the Razorbacks.

“I think we found some pieces,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “All of that was really good work and hopefully, you get Blake back but you also feel like you’ve bolstered and strengthened things as well.

“Those are four guys that I point to that are ready.”

Burkhalter, who leads the SEC with 11 saves, returned Tuesday and is available to pitch this weekend as the 20th-ranked Tigers host Alabama at Plainsman Park.

First pitch Friday is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network, which will include postgame fireworks. Saturday’s game is 2 p.m. on SECN+/ESPN+ and Sunday’s 3 p.m. on SEC Network.

STRETCH RUN: Thompson evoked Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike when discussing AU’s final seven regular season games. At 33-16 overall and 13-11 in the SEC, AU could win 17 league games and host an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2010 with a strong finish.

“I told them about that Kentucky Derby winner weaving in and out like all these weeks of the league, and then he finds the rail. You can position yourself well but if he doesn’t kick it in there at the end, you never hear his name,” said Thompson. “He not only positioned himself well, he absolutely kicked it in for the stretch to pull it out. That’s where we’re at.”

THROWING PROGRAM: Hayden Mullins won’t return to his Friday night starting role this season but the junior could return from a forearm injury to help AU out in the bullpen. He’s scheduled to throw for the first time Friday since his injury April 29.

"He has not thrown since that outing at Tennessee. We’ll give him an opportunity to see if he can ramp it back up and feel good enough to help us out of the bullpen. If not, we’ll just shut him down for the season,” said Thompson.

NO LOVE LOST: While AU is fighting for its place in the postseason, the Tide enters the series 27-22 overall and 10-14 in the SEC, tied with Ole Miss and South Carolina and just a game ahead of Mississippi State for the final spot in the SEC Tournament. UA dropped 2 of 3 against LSU last weekend.

“Everybody in this country watches college football and knows what the Iron Bowl is,” said shortstop Brody Moore, who hit .462 last week. “Coming over here on the baseball side, maybe it’s not quite as much, but for us in this dugout it’s more.”

WEEKEND ROTATION: Friday – Jr. RHP Mason Barnett (2-1, 4.22) vs. Jr. RHP Garrett McMillan (4-3, 3.41). Saturday – Jr. RHP Trace Bright (2-4, 4.26) vs. Sr. RHP Jacob McNairy (5-2, 4.61). Sunday – So. RHP Joseph Gonzalez (6-2, 2.98) vs. So. LHP Grayson Hitt (4-3, 5.02).