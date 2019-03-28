KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Legendary UNC basketball coach Roy Williams won't be the one to underestimate Auburn.

He's seen what Bruce Pearl has done with this roster, turning it into one of the most fun, fastest-paced teams in the country. That has become Auburn's DNA this season, especially in March. It's what college basketball knows the Tigers by.

Just turn on the Kansas film, and you'll know. Williams certainly did.

"I watched the Kansas-Auburn tape and — scary," Williams said. "No questions about that."

All of North Carolina's key contributors were asked about Auburn's sniper range. The Tar Heels mimicked Tennessee forward Grant Williams' mantra from a few weeks back when he put it flatly that Auburn "shoots the piss out the ball."

North Carolina used different words Thursday, but the message was the same.

"They can really shoot the ball," freshman Coby White said. "They're always in attack mode. They're dogs on the court. They have the ultimate green light, have the ultimate confidence."

"Shoot a lot of 3s and make a lot of 3s," said Cam Johnson, who knows a thing or two about hitting 3s.

"They shoot the ball so well," Kenny Williams added. "They like to run to the 3-point line and get those 3s in transition. I think everybody knows that."

Everybody knows it. A select few have had any kind of success against it.

Williams used his own team's 3-point shooting ability as a sufficient indicator. He feels as though his North Carolina squad is one of the best long-range teams in the nation. He felt that way last year, too. Conveniently, the Tar Heels finished last season with 305 made 3-pointers, which is exactly how many they've made this season entering the Sweet 16.

That's a fairly high rate in the the Power 5 ranks.

As Williams notes, it pales in comparison to Auburn's totals this season.

"Auburn has made 421, so that's another couple leagues away from what we are," Williams said. "When they're making shots like that when they did in the first half against Kansas, it's hard for anybody to beat them. That's the facts. You hope they miss some on their own, and you hope you guard them, and that helps influence them missing some."