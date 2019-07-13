Auburn has a commitment from Trenton Simpson, a Rivals100 linebacker from Charlotte, N.C., but isn’t done recruiting the Tarheel State.

Auburn also has offered and is recruiting defensive end Stephen Sings, a defensive end from Vance, which also is in Charlotte.

“I’ve been talking to Coach (Rodney) Garner,” Sings said. “He’s recruiting me to play defensive end and has been trying to get me down there to visit.”