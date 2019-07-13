North Carolina defensive end plans to visit Auburn soon
Auburn has a commitment from Trenton Simpson, a Rivals100 linebacker from Charlotte, N.C., but isn’t done recruiting the Tarheel State.
Auburn also has offered and is recruiting defensive end Stephen Sings, a defensive end from Vance, which also is in Charlotte.
“I’ve been talking to Coach (Rodney) Garner,” Sings said. “He’s recruiting me to play defensive end and has been trying to get me down there to visit.”
Sings, whom Auburn offered in May, is planning to take Garner up on the visit. A possible date is July 27, which is when Auburn will hold its summer cookout.
“(Coach Garner) was telling me about (the cookout),” Sings said. “I’ve never visited Auburn and don’t know too much about it, so I’d like to go.”
Sings also would like to visit UCF, Oregon and Virginia Tech. He’s already visited North Carolina. All of the schools have offered.
Sings, who is 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, doesn’t list any leaders at this point and doesn’t have a timeframe for making a commitment.