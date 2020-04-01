Former Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene will be in the green room come draft night — just not in person. Igbinoghene, who left Auburn following his junior season and has garnered first- and second-round draft projections since, said Wednesday on Twitter that he will be one of 50 NFL hopefuls "virtually" attending the draft come late April.

It's likely former Auburn defensive tackle and 2019 SEC Defensive Player of the Year Derrick Brown, a projected top-10 pick, has received an invite, as well. Defensive end Marlon Davidson and offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho could also be on that list. Though he played on defense for just two seasons at Auburn following a move from receiver, the Trussville, Ala., product Igbinoghene climbed as high as Round 1 in some mock drafts due to his potential, athleticism and improved ball skills. He's hopeful that his fast rise will continue to translate into a fruitful pro career.

Igbinoghene (4) in 2018. (Jason Getz / USA TODAY)

"I’m still raw. So just my overall knowledge of this game. I don’t know everything," Igbinoghene said at Auburn's pro day last month of what feedback he's received from NFL scouts. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo to league franchises last week that the draft, originally set for April 23 in Las Vegas, will continue as scheduled in a virtual capacity. ------