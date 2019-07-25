Auburn's Noah Igbinoghene has been named to the 2019 Paul Hornung Award watch list, the organization announced Thursday afternoon.

Igbinoghene is one of five players from the SEC on the list, joining Kentucky's Lynn Bowden Jr., South Carolina's A.J. Turner, Florida's Kadarius Toney and LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The accolade is awarded annually to the most versatile player in college football, regardless of position. Purdue receiver Rondale Moore won it last season.

After contributing in a minimal role as a backup receiver in 2017, Igbinoghene switched to defense the following spring. He went on to earn the starting cornerback job across from Jamel Dean.

Igbinoghene ranks second in 2018 passes defended among returning SEC defenders with 11. Additionally, his interception in the fourth quarter against Texas A&M last season helped the Tigers complete a double-digit comeback win.

The Trussville, Ala., product has been Auburn's primary kick returner for the past two seasons. He took one all the way against Arkansas last year.

Further adding to his versatility, Igbinoghene is a dual-sport athlete, competing on Auburn's track and field squad.