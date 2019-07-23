HOOVER | There may not be a coach on Auburn's 2019 staff more familiar with Gus Malzahn than Kodi Burns.

In fact, Burns is the only Tigers coach to have played for and against Malzahn.

"Kodi Burns is a guy I got a chance to watch grow up," Malzahn said at the 2019 SEC Media Days

Before he arrived on the Plains in 2007, Burns faced off against his future mentor in Fort Smith, Arkansas. When Malzahn was coaching at Springdale High School, Burns quarterbacked rival Northside. And before Malzahn was lured to Auburn, he attempted to recruit Burns to Arkansas.

After working his way through the ranks — from player to graduate assistant to assistant coach at a handful of other programs — Burns returned to the Plains in 2016 as receivers coach.

"He's like a son," Malzahn said after coaching against Burns, then at Samford, in 2014.

He received another role change this offseason when the responsibility of passing game coordinator was added to his duties. And as Malzahn transitions back to his comfort zone of full-time play-calling, he knows he wouldn't have done so if he wasn't comfortable with the fit of coaches around him.

"He knows how we operate," Malzahn said of Burns in Hoover. "He's a bright, young man with a bright future. He'll be a head coach at this level. Kodi's got everything it takes to be a big-time coach."



Burns's contract was expected to expire in the offseason before Malzahn announced Burns would be extended for the foreseeable future. Details for the new deal have yet to be released. Burns made $350,000 a year on his old deal.

“He’s going to be at Auburn for a long time,” Malzahn said of Burns's new contract in the offseason.

Burns's added title of passing game coordinator came in conjunction with the hiring of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham. Malzahn said at media days that his relationship with Dillingham has quickly taken off, and he expects Burns and Dillingham to be his right-hand men not only in the offense, but as major assets for the Tigers on the recruiting trail, as well.

"These two guys right there I lean on a lot," Malzahn said. "They are both very young, energetic, smart guys and understand how we think."