AuburnSports - Auburn opens as touchdown favorite over Kentucky

Oddsmakers have the Tigers winning their first game of the COVID-19 era of college football.

VegasInsider.com has Auburn opening as a 7-point favorite over Kentucky in the season opener for both teams next Saturday inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The matchup serves as the SEC's first ranked showdown of the season, as the Tigers and Wildcats on Sunday both held firm in their AP poll spots from last week, at No. 8 and No. 23, respectively.