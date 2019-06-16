News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-16 10:45:21 -0500') }} football Edit

No. 7 dual-threat QB visits Auburn, decision coming soon

Nhzkx4mfyurlewbtgou1
Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports
@JLeeAURivals
Senior Editor

AUBURN | Haynes King, the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 class, was in Auburn this weekend on an official visit.King, from Longview, Texas, and has parents arrived in Auburn on Friday an...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}