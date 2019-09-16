News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-16 10:49:03 -0500') }} basketball Edit

No. 8 center has 'a lot interest in Auburn' after official visit

Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports
@JLeeAURivals
Senior Editor

AUBURN | Roselle (N.J.) Catholic’s Clifford Omoruyi spent the weekend in Auburn on an official visit.Omoruyi, who is ranked the No. 8 center in the 2020 class, arrived Friday and left early Sunday ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}