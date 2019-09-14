No. 7 ATH commits to Auburn
Auburn has landed a commitment from one of the top athletes in the country.
Ladarius Tennison, a four-star recruit from Rockledge, Fla., announced Saturday his intentions to sign with Auburn.
“It feels like home,” Tennison said. “I like everything about Auburn.”
Tennison, who projects to play the nickel position at Auburn, chose Auburn over offers from Miami, Florida, Georgia and Miami, among others. He committed to Miami in February, but reopened his recruitment after a visit to Auburn in the spring.
Tennison returned to Auburn for the end-of-the-summer picnic in July and left with the Tigers No. 1. An official visit last weekend only strengthened Auburn’s position at the top.
Tennison is Auburn’s 19th commitment in the 2020 class and third defensive back. He joins four-star cornerback Marco Domio and four-star safety Chris Thompson Jr.
Rivals ranks Tennison, who is listed at 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds, the No. 7 athlete in the country.