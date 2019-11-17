News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-17 12:23:24 -0600') }} football Edit

No. 6 DT McKinnley Jackson visits Auburn, will return soon

Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports
@JLeeAURivals
Senior Editor

AUBURN | The top recruit in Mississippi visited Auburn on Saturday and plans to return again soon.George County four-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson attended the Auburn-Georgia game Saturda...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}