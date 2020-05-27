Jaeden Roberts , a four-star recruit from North Shore in Houston, Texas, announced his decision Wednesday on Twitter.

The No. 5 offensive guard has committed to Auburn.

“Family,” Roberts said. “They take care of their family and I respect that. It’s one reason I picked them.”

But something else sealed the deal for Auburn.

Roberts chose Auburn over several other offers, including Oklahoma State, LSU, Alabama, Florida and Florida State.

Jack Bicknell is another. Auburn’s first-year offensive line coach played a big role in Roberts’ decision, not only for Roberts, but his parents.



“Coach Bicknell is a really good coach,” Roberts said. “My parents see him as a person they can trust, and so do I.”

Roberts is the ninth commitment in Auburn’s class and second from Texas, joining quarterback Dematrius Davis, who committed to Auburn May 17. Davis and Roberts are teammates at North Shore, but the quarterback’s commitment didn’t affect the lineman’s.

“Dee being committed didn’t play a part,” Roberts said. “It’s Auburn.”

Auburn now has commitments from four offensive linemen: Roberts, Caleb Johnson, Garner Langlo and J’Marion Gooch.

Rivals ranks Roberts, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, the No. 17 overall recruit in Texas and No. 117 in the Rivals250.