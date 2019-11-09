No. 4 JUCO OT commits to Auburn
Auburn has picked up a commitment from one of the top junior college offensive tackles in the 2020 class.
Brenden Coffey, who is ranked the No. 4 JUCO tackle, announced Saturday night his commitment to Auburn.
“It is with deepest gratitude and extreme excitement that I get to say, I’m committed to Auburn University,” Coffey released on Twitter.
Coffey, from Butte Community College in Oroville, Calif., chose Auburn over Oregon and Utah, among others. He took an unofficial visit to Auburn in June and returned for an official visit in July. Coffey also visited Cal, Oregon and Utah.
Coffey gives Auburn commitments from two of the top four junior college offensive tackles. Kilian Zierer, who is ranked the No. 1 junior college tackle, committed to Auburn in July.
Coffey is on pace to graduate in December and enroll at Auburn in January with three years to play two. He is Auburn’s 20th commitment and seventh offensive lineman.
