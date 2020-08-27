AuburnSports - No. 2 RB in 2022 being patient

After all, Henderson, only a junior, is one of the top running backs in the country regardless of class.

Geneva County (Ala.) running back Emmanuel Henderson already has dozens of scholarship offers, and the number will continue to grow.

Henderson spoke on each of them.

While his offer list seems endless, Henderson said four of the schools are showing the most consistent and heaviest interest.

Auburn, Alabama, LSU, Florida, Georgia, Penn State, Florida State, USC and Tennessee all have offered. Notre Dame, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Nebraska have, too. And Clemson joined the list earlier this month.

Auburn: “I talk to Coach Cadillac (Carnell Williams) every week. We have a really good relationship. I love him. He’s a great guy. Auburn has a beautiful campus and it has that ‘home feel’ to it. Everybody gets along and is like a family.”

Alabama: “Me and Coach Charles Kelly, we talk a lot. I’ve been there and it’s a great place. I like it up there. It’s a great place to be.”

Clemson: “They just offered and it felt great. I had been waiting on it for a while now. Clemson is a great place to be and has a beautiful campus.”

LSU: “Coach (Kevin) Faulk, me and him have a great relationship. He came down to the school and visited me a couple of times. I really like him and LSU.”

Although Henderson speaks regularly to the four schools, he does not list them as favorites. He plans to be patient in his recruitment, take visits and make a decision next summer at the earliest.

“I’m taking my time,” Henderson said. “I don’t have any top schools right now.”

Henderson does, however, admit the four schools will be a mainstay in his recruitment.

“These four will be in it for sure,” he said.

As a sophomore, Henderson totaled 3,247 yards and 45 touchdowns. He rushed for 1,996 yards and 32 touchdowns. He also returned six kickoffs for touchdowns.

Henderson is scheduled to begin his junior season Friday night as Geneva County travels to Wicksburg.

Rivals ranks Henderson, who is 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, the No. 2 running back in the 2022 class, No. 3 overall recruit in Alabama and No. 57 in the Rivals100.