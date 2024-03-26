"I’d say they kind of stepped up there," Bell said. "Obviously it was my first time there, it was a great first impression. I’ve always been in contact, I’ve been calling Coach (Grant) Miller and keeping that relationship building for a while now. To be able to lay eyes on everything they’ve got going on there and being able to meet everybody was a big step."

Bell, 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, met with several coaches during the visit. He spent time with quarterbacks coach Kent Austin, senior analyst Jesse Stone and head coach Hugh Freeze.

"[Freeze] was real genuine," Bell said. "He was just telling me how they do things at Auburn and how he likes to coach. How they could use me and how they develop quarterbacks there. I really appreciate the meeting and everything he had to say."

Heading into the 2024 season, Auburn will have a new guy coaching up the quarterbacks. Austin, who was promoted this season, is no stranger to coaching QBs, though.

"He’s great," Bell said of Austin. "I spent the most time with him today probably and he’s got a lot of juice. It was good being around him and seeing how he coaches his guys. Trying to picture myself in that sort of coaching, so it was cool."

The Plantation, Fla., native has given some thought to a possible early decision, but hasn't decided anything concrete. Right now, Auburn is catching his attention along with Penn State, LSU, Texas, Miami and Ohio State.