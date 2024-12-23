No. 2 overall transfer heading to Auburn

Last season, Auburn landed an elite wide receiver out of the transfer portal.
The Tigers might have just done it again.
Former Georgia Tech wideout Eric Singleton Jr., who Rivals ranks as the No. 2 overall player in the transfer portal, has signed with Auburn. He's spent the last two seasons at Georgia Tech, where he led the team in yards receiving both years.
Originally a two-star wide receiver out of Alexander High School in Douglasville, Ga., Singleton flipped his commitment from Western Kentucky and signed with Georgia Tech on signing day in the 2023 cycle.
As a true freshman for the Yellow Jackets, he led the team in receptions, yards receiving and receiving touchdowns. He posted 714 yards receiving on 48 catches and scored six touchdowns as a true freshman.
This past season, Singleton improved those numbers and hauled in 56 receptions for 754 yards receiving, scoring three touchdowns. He's the second former Georgia Tech player to transfer to Auburn, alongside safety Taye Seymore.
Overall, he's the 14th incoming transfer for the Tigers, joining the aforementioned Seymore, quarterbacks Jackson Arnold and Ashton Daniels, running back Durell Robinson, wide receiver Horatio Fields, offensive linemen Xavier Chaplin and Mason Murphy, defensive lineman Dallas Walker IV, linebacker Xavier Atkins, cornerback Raion Strader, punter Hudson Kaak, kicker Connor Gibbs and tight end Preston Howard.