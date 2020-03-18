Four-star power forward J.T. Thor visited Auburn for two games during the season and will be back at least once more before he makes a decision. “I’ll definitely be back for an official visit,” Thor said. “I don’t have a timetable, yet, but I want to go back to Auburn for an official after all this coronavirus gets out of the way. Hopefully, in April.”

Thor, from Norcross, Ga., last visited Auburn on March 4. It was the Tigers’ last home game of the season, a 78-75 loss to Texas A&M. “My brother and sister went with me and it was a really good visit and a really good game,” Thor said. “It was a tough loss for Auburn, but it was still cool to be there. The atmosphere was crazy. I liked Auburn. I liked it a lot.” Following the game, Thor met with the Auburn coaches, including Bruce Pearl and lead recruiter Ira Bowman. “I like Coach Pearl a lot,” Thor said. “I like Coach Bowman, too. He texted me (Tuesday) about the coronavirus telling me to beware and stuff like that.”