"It’s cool," Lewis said about being back on Auburn's campus. "It's for a different thing this time, I’m focused on my team right now, competing."

The Tigers continue making a heavy push for Julian Lewis , the talented quarterback out of Carrollton, Ga., currently committed to USC . He's been on campus several times already this year and returned Thursday for Auburn's 7-on-7 competition.

Carrollton suffered one loss during the pool play portion of the competition, but then went unbeaten in the tournament to win the 7-on-7 for the second consecutive year. Lewis' school was one of a handful of teams from Georgia, while most of the field was from in-state.

"Just coming out here to get to see the guys run around and compete against these schools from Alabama, stuff like that is cool," Lewis said.

Meanwhile, it won't be long before the five-star is back on campus. He'll return next weekend for his official visit. What's he looking forward to the most?

"I mean, shoot, just actually getting to hang out with the players," Lewis said. "I’ve always just talked to the coaches. I’ve talked to certain guys, but actually experiencing the environment, stuff like that, that’s my big thing."

Lewis has been committed to USC since August of last year, but Auburn hasn't stopped recruiting him. Next weekend is set to be an important visit for Lewis, as he'll see how he'd fit in with the rest of the guys on the team.

"Everybody wants to have a relationship coming into college," Lewis said. "They don’t want to be around people they don’t know and aren’t comfortable with."

Auburn will get the second-to-last official visit from Lewis, who will be in Boulder the following weekend visiting Colorado. Before his senior season starts, Lewis hopes to have his recruitment completely shut down, whether that's sticking with USC or someplace else.

"That’s the plan," Lewis said.