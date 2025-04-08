No. 1 RB covers latest Auburn trip

"Coach (Derrick) Nix, Coach (Hugh) Freeze, Grant (Miller), his assistant, just been talking about just coming here and getting here," Crowell said. "They say I'd be a good fit here, so I'm just going to see when OV’s come up."

Jackson, Ala., standout Ezavier Crowell returned to Auburn over the weekend for Big Cat, checking out a scrimmage and meeting with several coaches while on the visit.

It's his second trip of the year and a third is already scheduled.

Crowell has five official visits set up — Auburn, Alabama, Texas, Florida State and Georgia. His official visit to Auburn is scheduled for June 13-15, as the Tigers' coaching staff is what sticks out most about Auburn.

"Coach Nix and Coach Freeze, just them two, like a priority in the recruitment, just how they just do everything here," Crowell said.

Even though Crowell reclassified from the 2027 class into the 2026 class, he's still one of the top players in the country. The No. 42 overall player got to see Nix's and Freeze's coaching style up close through a scrimmage during the visit.

"Scrimmage was good," Crowell said. "Just watching the backs and the whole offense, just learning new things about everywhere I go to. Learning new things about how each coach does with the running backs."

Another thing Crowell saw during the scrimmage was true freshman quarterback Deuce Knight, who was the player that caught his attention the most. What was it specifically that stuck out to him about Knight?

"The way he slings the ball and the way he looks for the backs on routes and everything," Crowell said.

The running backs coach Nix, who also serves as the offensive coordinator, spent time talking with Crowell about how he would fit into the offense, as the two continue to build their relationship.

"My fit would be good here because, like Coach Nix said, I run offensive, so he likes to use the backs," Crowell said. "Just excited to see the process there. He makes them. Just the relationship we keep building."

As far as where things sit in his recruitment, Crowell noted that all programs are "sitting the same" and that there's not a leader currently. His next planned visit to Auburn is for his official visit in two months.