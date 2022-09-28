"This decision is not gonna be hard for me," Henderson said. "I go off relationships and where I’m needed and not wanted, so it’s not gonna be hard. I’m just thankful and blessed to be in this situation."

The No. 1 player in the state of Alabama is committing Nov. 6 of this year, with a top five schools of Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas and Oklahoma. Some might think it's a tough decision. Henderson is not one of those people.

As of now, it seems that Alabama, Auburn and Georgia are the schools recruiting Henderson the hardest. He visited Auburn back-to-back weeks for the San Jose State game and the Penn State game, visited Alabama for the Vanderbilt game and is planning a trip to Georgia at some point this season.

A return to Auburn is also possible. What's drawing the 6-foot-3 edge back to the Plains?

"The chemistry, the coaching, they do a great job of recruiting," Henderson said. "They’re just great coaches all around. I’m just very excited to see where it goes from here."

Auburn's coaching staff has gone all hands on deck to recruit Henderson, with "the whole staff" pushing for the Leeds, Ala., native to become a Tiger. Perhaps none more than edge coach Roc Bellantoni.

"He’s basically like my coach, so he tells me advice," Henderson said of Bellantoni. "He loves watching my film. He just wants me to come up there, spend time with the team to get a brotherhood. I just like Coach Roc and Auburn as a whole."

Auburn wants to use Henderson in a similar style to how it utilizes Derick Hall on defense. Henderson's violent hands, along his ability to play the run and the pass, are things that the Tigers like about him.