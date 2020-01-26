AUBURN | The No. 1 junior college recruit in the country has committed to Auburn. Dre Butler, a defensive end from Independence (Kan.) Community College, announced his commitment on Sunday after taking an official visit to Auburn.

Butler chose Auburn over offers from Oklahoma, Oregon, Ole Miss and Tennessee, among others. “Everything is genuine here,” Butler said. “I can make a big impact on the line, filling in for Marlon Davidson. I just feel at home here.” A big reason for Butler’s’ decision is defensive line coach Rodney Garner. The two spent a lot of time together during the visit. “He keeps it real with me,” Butler said. “That’s my guy. I like everything about him, even his personality. He wants me to come in and be a big impact for the team. He said I could be a leader.”