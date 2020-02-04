Barrett Carter, the No. 1 inside linebacker in the 2021 class, will release a list of his top schools soon. And he’s certain at least one school will be on it. “Auburn will 100 percent be in there,” Carter said. “They are 100 percent one of my top schools.”

Carter, from North Gwinnett in Suwanee, Ga., made the declaration after visiting Auburn on Saturday. It was Carter’s fourth visit to Auburn. “It was amazing,” Carter said. “We got there early, went into Gus Malzahn’s office and talked with him. Then we went to Coach T-Will’s (Travis Williams’) office and he showed me how I would fit into their defense and their depth. We toured the facilities, had a photoshoot and then went to the (Auburn-Kentucky) basketball game. The basketball game, it was so exciting to watch and be in the atmosphere.” Carter has developed a strong bond with Williams, who coaches linebackers at Auburn and is the primary recruiter for Carter. “I love him,” Carter said. “I love his personality. I love the energy that he gives off. Just as a person, he’s a great man. He’s a great father, too, and that speaks volumes.”