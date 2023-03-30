"I just wanted to stop by and see places that’s recruiting me," Knight said. "Every school that’s recruiting me, I kinda want to stop by and see. It was a good time, the campus is nice. The facility, it’s the best facility I’ve been to, but I’ve had a good time."

Knight spent most of the day with offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery. When the afternoon rolled around, the No. 1 dual-threat QB in the 2025 class got a chance to observe practice.

"It was fun watching practice," Knight said. "They compete hard. Offense, they had a good day. Just seeing them throw it around, move around, run, it was cool."

The players weren't the only ones he was observing. Knight paid attention to Montgomery's coaching style.

"He coached good, he made sure all his players knew everything," Knight said. "He made sure they know everything they need to know before they get on the field."

The 6-foot-4 QB also spent a brief moment speaking with head coach Hugh Freeze.

"He’s an offensive-minded coach, so if you want to play for an offensive minded coach, I’m an offensive player, that’s the type of coach I wanna play for," Knight said.