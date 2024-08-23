PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
No. 1 DE flips to Auburn

Caleb Jones • AuburnSports
Originally from Helena, Ala.

Auburn's flipped a big-time player from the Big Ten.

In fact, it's the No. 1 defensive end in the country.

Former Michigan commit Nathaniel Marshall flipped his commitment to Auburn Friday, becoming the top prospect in Auburn's 2025 class. With his commitment, the Tigers move back into the top five for this cycle.

Nate Marshall flipped his commitment to Auburn from Michigan.
Marshall, 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, originally had committed to Michigan in April of this year. Auburn, which had hosted him on a game day visit last fall, never stopped pursuing him and hosted him on an official visit in June.

"I really liked the visit, every time I’ve come it’s felt like home," Marshall said following the visit.

It became a two-team race after that summer trip, as Michigan worked to hang onto its commit while Auburn worked to pry him away. The end of July became that much more important, as Marshall had to choose whether to attend Michigan's BBQ at the Big House or Auburn's Big Cat Weekend.

Michigan won that battle, but Auburn won the war a month later.

It's a result of a collective effort, both by head coach Hugh Freeze and Vontrell King-Williams. Marshall spoke highly of both after his official visit in June.

"Their culture of the team, Coach (Hugh) Freeze, how he handles the team, handles himself," Marshall said in June. "Coach Vontrell, how he carries himself, how he coaches. I met some of the players, too, they’re pretty cool. The recruits are cool, so why not surround myself by good people like that?"

He's the second defensive end to commit to the Tigers, joining Thompson DE Jared Smith. He's rated as the No. 1 player in Illinois and the No. 29 player in the country.

