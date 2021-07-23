Nix: 'We're not scared of Alabama'

“I think that actually I like the quote,” Nix said at SEC Media Days. “I think it's important because we're not scared of Alabama. I know that a lot of people want us to be scared, but we're really not.”

UAB transfer Tony Fair sparked debate on social media on Sunday when he posted a video on Twitter with the caption: “We comin to take the head off the ELEPHANT.” Of course referring to beating Alabama.

Nix said that confidence is a big key at Auburn and that he's glad Fair has that confidence.

“Tony, he transferred into us, and that quote, obviously it's a confident quote, but I hope he's coming to take the head off the elephant,” Nix said. “I hope he's not coming to get the head taken off the Tiger. So that's really important.”

Auburn’s other player spokesman, linebacker Owen Pappoe, felt the same way about Fair’s comment.

“I love it,” Pappoe said. “I love the confidence.”

With the Iron Bowl as one of the biggest regular season games of the year, if not the biggest, Nix is glad Fair is carrying that mentality into the rivalry.

“But I'm excited. I'm happy he said that because everybody at Auburn should come in with the mindset of beating Alabama, and that's just important to us, it's important to me,” Nix said.

Auburn won the Iron Bowl at home in 2019 during Nix’s freshman season and Nix said he was “probably more excited” and had “a lot of confidence” going into Tuscaloosa last season.

While Nix noted that Auburn kept it close to begin, he also admitted that Alabama “beat us pretty bad” in Auburn’s 42-13 loss.

As the rivalry game returns to Auburn this year with fans back in the stands, Nix remains confident.

“So moving forward, especially this year, having it back home, obviously, it is exciting to play the Iron Bowl in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It's going to be one of the biggest, loudest games of the year. It always is. So we're just excited,” Nix said. “I think there's a mutual respect between Auburn and Alabama. I think they know that they're going to Alabama to beat Auburn, and we are going to Auburn to beat Alabama. All the games are always respectful. It's fair, and both sides appreciate the other for what they have to go through.”

While Nix says respect is there, the goal is also clear.

“But for Auburn, we are here to win those big games and to take the head off the elephant,” Nix said.