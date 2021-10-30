Nix stays hot to knock off Rebels

“Really in the past, I guess, four games now, our coaches have put us in a great situation -- great game plan,” said Nix. “They really put the ball in our playmakers' hands and put us in positions to execute, found ways for us to get cheap yards and just move the chains.

The junior quarterback accounted for over 300 yards of offense and three touchdowns to lead the 18th-ranked Tigers to a 31-20 win over No. 10 Ole Miss Saturday night in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“It feels like this year we're being dynamic and doing some different things, which is helping us on third down to stay on the field. So we're just having some chunk plays, and that's important.”

In his 32nd consecutive start, Nix completed 22 of 30 passes (73.3 percent) for 276 yards and one touchdown. He also carried the ball eight times for 30 yards and two more touchdowns.

In his last two games, both wins over top 20 opponents, Nix has completed 76.8 percent of his passes and accounted for 640 yards of total offense with six touchdowns.

Nix now ranks 4th in career passing at Auburn with 6,721 yards and trails 3rd-place Brandon Cox by 238.

“Consistency is the key at the quarterback position, and he’s doing that,” said Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. “He’s tough. He’s making good decisions, throwing the ball well. I think his fundamentals will continue to improve, and he’s a weapon with his legs. I think he’s utilizing that the right way, so there’s a good balance.

“He’s just getting better. He’s getting better. That’s a credit to him, Coach (Mike) Bobo and what they’re doing at that position, and it’s showing up.”

Auburn improves to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the conference. AU is in sole possession of second place in the SEC West, only a half-game behind No. 3 Alabama. The Tigers and Tide are the only two teams in the West that control their destiny.

“It was a huge statement game. Beating a Top 10 team at home, there’s just nothing like it,” said Nix. “I think it’s the second Top 10 win we’ve had. That’s good for the program and where we’re going. Obviously it’s next-day mentality. We have to celebrate this one tonight and put it behind us tomorrow and go to work.”

Auburn plays at No. 14 Texas A&M next Saturday.