Nix shines in near-perfect performance

A large part of his big night is a credit to the offensive line's play, a much-maligned group coming into the season that protected the third-year starter as if their starting job depended on it. And, let's be honest: it was. The only constant was Nick Brahms at center during fall camp while the four other positions saw players switched in and out as offensive line coach Will Friend tried to find the right combination.

It all led to a performance that Nix and this Auburn offense needed in the season-opening win against Akron. The junior and one of the game's honorary captains finished 20-of-22 for 275 yards and three touchdowns. His passing percentage of 90.9 percent is a school record for a game with at least 20 pass attempts. He looked comfortable, knowing that no opponent was getting close to him.

AUBURN | It had to be a nice yet unfamiliar feeling for Bo Nix. After taking the snap, the Auburn quarterback had time to go through his progressions, step up into the pocket and deliver the ball to whichever receiver he saw fit.

Austin Troxell, Brandon Council, Brahms, Keiondre Jones and Brodarious Hamm took the field on Saturday evening from left to right. They did their jobs exceptionally well.

When asked what clicked for the offense, Nix didn't hesitate.

"It's up front," he said. "They kind of started running the ball really well early. That opened up everything else."

But let's get back to Nix's performance. Yes, that guy who has taken a lot of heat after a less-than-spectacular sophomore season. He was under control, finding seven different receivers for at least one catch including, GASP!, tight end John Samuel Shenker for five. Shedrick Jackson bailed Nix out on two early throws that you can most likely write up to nerves, but from then on, he was money.

"I just love kind of the joy in all those guys' faces and the excitement they get when they make a big play," Nix said.

He hit a long pass to Ja'Varrius Johnson for a 34-yard touchdown, found Shaun Shivers out of the backfield for another score and threw down the seam to Kobe Hudson in the end zone. It was clicking in every way for Nix.

Oh, and let's not forget the last drive of the first half in which the Tigers marched 65 yards in just more than a minute.

"I'm proud of him," Bryan Harsin said. "You saw the plays he executed. Everyone saw that. What I got to see was his presence, his leadership in the huddle. His poise on the two-minute drive."

Now, this is where you stop me and say: it was only Akron. That's a fact. The Zips were overmatched and, at times, seemed not to have anybody in the secondary. But don't take that away from what Auburn was able to do. It was the best that Nix has played since possibly the 2019 Mississippi State game.

Even more important, it gives him that confidence back going into next week's game against Alabama State and then the first real test of the season at Penn State. Then, of course, things will prove much more difficult once the Tigers take the field at Beaver Stadium, but this was an excellent first step toward becoming an offense that opponents fear.

Let's not forget: this is a quarterback still getting used to a new system under Harsin and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. But, from what we saw on Saturday, it's one in which he feels comfortable.

Saturday night was a success.